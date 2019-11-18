Greenphire Demonstrates Continued Commitment to Global Sponsors and Sites; Participates in Two Leading European Clinical Trial Conferences and Hosts User Group in Poland

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire, the global leader in financial workflow automation solutions for clinical trials, today announced its company executives will present at two of Europe's most important clinical trial conferences, the Central & Eastern European Site Symposium in Warsaw, Poland on Monday, November 18 and Clinical Trials Europe, in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday, November 21.

Greenphire will also host a site user group in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 to gain valuable feedback from an increasingly critical market for global clinical research. The event will gather a community of Greenphire solution users to share their experiences, discuss system and training best practices, and provide ideas directly to the Product and Operations teams to further enhance the patient and site experience.

"Clinical trials are often conducted on a global scale, and although there is a lot of commonality across geographies in terms of key challenges, there is often extensive regional variance related to process and regulation. As our EU user volume rapidly grows, we remain committed to continuous solution refinement to accommodate regional needs and preferences," said Kyle Cunningham, Chief Product Officer, Greenphire.

Details of the three events are as follows:

SCRS' Central & Eastern European Site Symposium

Monday, November 18 at 10:10a.m., Warsaw, Poland

"Survey Says: Global Challenges in Site Grant Payments"

Kyle Cunningham will discuss key findings from a new joint SCRS-Greenphire survey regarding challenges sites around the world and with specific CEE examples, face with their invoicing process, such as the time and effort spent generating and reconciling invoices and other resource-intensive tasks that could be better spent on clinical research. Kyle will also explore opportunities for site process improvements, including sponsor-site communications and technology enhancements.

Greenphire encourages site staff unable to attend the Symposium to share their invoicing insights by taking the survey here.

Greenphire Site User Phorum

Tuesday, November 19 at 8:30a.m., Warsaw, Poland

Kyle Cunningham, and Relationship Manager, Angela LaRonde, will present a morning workshop on ClinCard (participant payments) / ConneX (expert travel solution) and an afternoon session on eClinicalGPS (site payments). Greenphire has invited site users in Poland to the session, empowering site managers, site coordinators and finance personnel to offer their feedback and identify additional needs specific to Central and Eastern Europe to further embed into the Greenphire product innovation roadmap.

Clinical Trials Europe

Thursday, November 21 at 10a.m., Barcelona, Spain

"End-to-End Workflow Automation: From Budget Creation to Payment"

Notoriously difficult, the overarching clinical trial budgeting process is wrought with inaccuracies and delays, all stemming from unreliable data, manual processes and country-by-country variances. Greenphire's Chief Product Officer, Kyle Cunningham, will present alongside Elisa Toma, CEO, CTA Focus on these challenges, historical roadblocks and opportunities to improve with workflow automation.

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the leader in global clinical trial payment automation. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment processes from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's ClinCard and eClinicalGPS solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments globally for both sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com .

