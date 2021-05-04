Greenphire Enhances Patient Convenience Solutions, Supporting Clinical Trial Sites with Recruitment and Retention Worldwide

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire , the global leader in financial lifecycle management for clinical trials, today announced sharp growth of its patient convenience solutions, ClinCard and ConneX, worldwide. The company, which now serves investigator sites in more than 70 countries, also made strategic enhancements to its solutions that support adoption, training, and usage of technologies.

ConneX®, the trusted participant travel service designed to eliminate logistical barriers to participation in global clinical trials, has now facilitated travel in 34 countries, with the ability to arrange travel and accommodations worldwide. Notably, after going live with in-country support in China, Greenphire has already executed more than 200 patient itineraries. In addition, the number of studies using ConneX increased by 62% and the number of itineraries by 40% since the start of 2020, with notable increases in France and Russia.

Greenphire has also continued to evolve its ClinCard solution, the industry-leading method for automating participant payments and reimbursements, driving operational efficiency for sites and improved experience for participants around the world. The ClinCard portal is now translated into 17 different languages, including French, Polish, and Spanish. The company also initiated a dedicated site training team with EU and APAC time zones supported, demonstrating its commitment and motivation to provide a high quality and user-friendly experience for sites around the world.

"COVID-19 was a catalyst that accelerated the clinical trial industry towards embracing technology solutions, such as ClinCard and ConneX," said Jim Murphy, CEO, Greenphire. "Sponsors, CROs and sites quickly appreciated the immense benefits of adding innovative solutions to support their trials, such as higher patient engagement and retention and improved operational efficiencies. We are proud to support this digital movement and enhance the experience for sites in every corner of the globe."

Recognized as leaders in clinical digital innovations in the United Kingdom, having their EU headquarters in Nottingham and more than 1,000 sites supported in the country, Greenphire executives have been asked to host an interactive panel on this growing trend.

Hosted by the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS), the one-hour session titled: Digital Innovation in Clinical Trials: A Conversation with UK Stakeholders, will also feature the unique perspectives of clinical trial site, The University of Aberdeen, and advocate and patient engagement advisor, Trishna Bharadia.

This virtual event is scheduled for May 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET and will take a deep dive into current trends and how technology, together with training, is driving the future of clinical trials.



Presenters include:

Angela La Ronde , Panel Moderator, Director of Relationship Management, Greenphire UK

, Panel Moderator, Director of Relationship Management, Greenphire UK Trishna Bharadia , Advocate and Patient Engagement Advisor

, Advocate and Patient Engagement Advisor Shaun Treweek , Professor, University of Aberdeen

, Professor, Ben Gordon , Site Trainer, Greenphire UK

For more information or to register for the event visit: https://bit.ly/3tLmfws

Greenphire is also a co-sponsor of the 11th Annual OCT Europe (Outsourcing in Clinical Trials). The virtual event, hosted from May 5-6, 2021, will center on how to leverage partnerships and expertise to maximize trial success. For more information, visit: https://www.arena-international.com/octeurope/

