Greenphire Expands Flexibility of eClinicalGPS to Increase CRO and Sponsor Control

Increasing trial complexity and expanding industry emphasis on site centricity are contributing to the rapid evolution of grant payment management. The latest enhancements to Greenphire's SaaS-based eClinicalGPS make it possible for more sponsors and CROs to automate their investigator payment processes globally.

"A one-size-fits-all approach to site payments is not scalable or sustainable in today's clinical research landscape," said Jim Murphy, CEO of Greenphire. "Sponsors and CROs focused on optimizing payment processes need advanced financial features which can be configured to support their unique workflows, as well as those of their investigative sites around the world."

Among the new features and functionality supporting greater sponsor and CRO payment flexibility are:

Customizable payment execution models, empowering the sponsor or CRO to choose if and where they execute payments

Funding flexibility, giving sponsors and CROs that use eClinicalGPS the ability to execute payments to fund and pay in any currency

Dynamic Payment Parsing, enabling sites to simplify payment administration to their contract staff

eClinicalGPS is the site payment software of choice for global sponsors and CROs looking to automate investigator grant payments enterprise-wide. Backed by a team of experts in global financial software development for clinical research that delivers measurable ROI, the SaaS-based solution leads the industry in technology sophistication and adoption around the world.

For more information, or to schedule a demo, contact sales@greenphire.com.

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the global leader in clinical trial payment automation. Greenphire is exclusively focused on optimizing clinical trial performance by streamlining payment processes from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire supports site centricity and sustainability, increases patient engagement and retention, and provides more comprehensive financial data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Fusco

(267) 828-4862

Kathleen.Fusco@greenphire.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenphire-expands-flexibility-of-eclinicalgps-to-increase-cro-and-sponsor-control-300665305.html

SOURCE Greenphire

Related Links

https://www.greenphire.com

