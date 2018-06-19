Greenphire Partners with Lyft to Support Clinical Trial Patient Retention and Access

"Expense management and ground transportation are critical to participant retention. However, patient and site needs are not equal. That is why we have designed the only application that allows a study coordinator to order a car, reimburse for a ride, and provide a stipend all within one software," said Jim Murphy, CEO, Greenphire.

Greenphire's ClinCard is the industry standard in participant payment automation, facilitating more than six million reimbursements to over one million clinical trial participants around the world. The new offering is the only solution that brings both ride and payment automation within one central application, delivering a better experience for both sites and participants.

"Lyft is committed to improving accessibility for patients in need of better transportation options," said Gyre Renwick, Vice President of Lyft Business. "This opportunity to extend our services with Greenphire allows us to work together to create the best experience for clinical trial participants and help to eliminate any complications for patients getting to and from their appointments."

Centralizing the participant retention budget within ClinCard eliminates siloes and optimizes financial visibility and predictability for sponsors. It also allows sponsors to make clinical trial participation easier for patients, without adding an administrative burden for site coordinators.

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the global leader in clinical trial payment software. Greenphire is exclusively focused on optimizing clinical trial performance by streamlining payment processes from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire supports site centricity and sustainability, increases patient engagement and retention, and provides more comprehensive financial data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com.

