Greenphire Shares Key Findings of Site Payment Advisory Group

The Site Payment Advisory Group was initiated by Greenphire in the spring of 2017 with the goal of empowering CROs to play a more active role in shaping the rapidly evolving payment automation market.

The CRO industry continues to flourish, with recent reports indicating that the market is expected to reach $51.3 billion by 2024. In this competitive, growing, and highly specialized environment, the success of CROs and their sponsors resides in their ability to attract and retain top performing sites.

A group of CROs with exposure to various site payment approaches was convened to discuss the persistent roadblocks to optimizing site partnerships.

Key findings from the group include:

Software flexibility is critical to support efficient study start up and adapt to the changes in protocols and associated contracts

Complex trial designs are forcing more error-prone, manual site payment processes

Invoice adjudication drains resources, slows payments, and impacts site performance

Comprehensive data that can be exported and manipulated is critical

Site payment automation approaches need to deliver a measurable ROI on a global scale and accommodate region-specific clinical research site methodologies

"As a critical stakeholder in the transformation of site payments, CROs are an integral part of the adoption of automation technology," said Dave Espenshade, VP of CRO Partnerships at Greenphire. "We look forward to continued collaboration with the industry leaders in our Advisory Group to drive the evolution of payment technology forward."

Greenphire's Dave Espenshade discusses the findings of the advisory group with April May, a senior finance director with nearly 20 years of experience in corporate finance and accounting, operations and organizational development, with companies in technology, clinical research & life sciences in this on-demand webinar.

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the global leader in clinical trial payment software. Greenphire is exclusively focused on optimizing clinical trial performance by streamlining payment processes from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire supports site centricity and sustainability, increases patient engagement and retention, and provides more comprehensive financial data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com.

