Greenphire to Address Global Site Payment Transformation at 10th Annual Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE) 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire, the global leader in financial software for clinical trials, announced today that its CEO, Jim Murphy, will co-present Global Site Payment Transformation alongside a leading industry sponsor at the upcoming Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE) 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, February 19 at 12:45 p.m. and will explore how this global sponsor partnered with Greenphire to transform its global site payment processes using the innovative eClinicalGPS technology. Implemented across sites in more than 35 countries, the presenters will highlight how site payment automation has created a more transparent, efficient process and eliminated manual points of intervention.

"At Greenphire, we pride ourselves on using our unique, multi-stakeholder workflow approach to help partners improve the site experience both domestically and internationally," said Murphy. "Trial sponsors are recognizing that it's time to automate their site payments in a way that delivers greater control and predictability across global trials, and it's my hope that our presentation will instill further confidence in why payment automation is the right choice."

Murphy will also share details of eClinicalGPS' global capabilities, the state of its worldwide adoption, and how it has grown to be the site payment software of choice for global sponsors and CROs.

Celebrating its 10th year, SCOPE Summit 2019 offers four days of in-depth programming that focuses on advances and innovative solutions in all aspects of clinical trial planning, management and operation. View the complete SCOPE agenda now.

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the global leader in financial software for clinical trials. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment processes from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's ClinCard and eClinicalGPS solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments globally for both sites and patients. The Company's newest product, ConneX, is the most personalized clinical trial travel solution designed specifically to meet the recruitment and retention goals of domestic and international clinical trials.The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com.

Media Contact

Amy Sitnick

215-609.4315

Amy.sitnick@greenphire.com

SOURCE Greenphire

Related Links

http://www.greenphire.com

