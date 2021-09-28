Greenphire to Discuss the Critical Role of Precise, Real-Time Clinical Trial Fair Market Value Data at Two Upcoming Events

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire , the global leader in financial lifecycle management for clinical trials, will discuss the critical importance that accurate and real-time data plays in the clinical trial industry at two upcoming events, including the prestigious DPharm Idol Disrupt panel at the 11th Annual DPharm Disruptive Innovations to Advance Clinical Trials conference starting on Tuesday, September 28th.

Greenphire is one of only six organizations selected to participate in the conference's DPharm Idol Disrupt event, in which contestants will present a live pitch to a panel of judges who will assess the disruptive quality of each company's technologies and services.

Catherine Click, Director of Investigator Grants, will explain how Greenphire's EnvisiX solution eradicates the difficulties sponsors and CROs endure during the budgeting and start-up phases of clinical trials. Recently launched, EnvisiX is the industry's first end-to-end clinical trial budgeting platform combined with up-to-the-minute Fair Market Value (FMV) data. With the most contemporary global data available combined with Greenphire's decade of managing clinical trial payments, EnvisiX gives real-time information which accurately represents industry costs that help sponsors and CROs launch studies faster and bring drugs to market more quickly.

"In the past few years, more sponsors than ever have added technology to their clinical trials from recruitment to engagement through study analysis to create efficiencies, improve engagement and provide transparency," said Click. "This is an extremely positive industry shift, but a major gap that remains overlooked is during the budgeting phase. Using contemporary data to determine FMV embedded within a singular system creates accurate and fair budgets, and ultimately shorter negotiations and happier sites. I look forward to sharing real-world examples of how using EnvisiX saves all parties time and resources."

Greenphire will also present a live webinar hosted by Debora Araujo of ClinBiz entitled, "Fair Market Value: The Cost of Inadequate Data and Opportunity for Advancement." This webinar will discuss the importance of Fair Market Value in clinical research budget negotiations, how COVID-19 impacted study start up and how Greenphire's solutions are transforming formerly manual and outdated processes.

Attendees will hear from presenters including Catherine Click – Director, Investigator Grants, Greenphire; Katie Rothstein – Associate Director, Data Delivery, Greenphire; Ashley Baxter – Senior Business Operations Specialist, Greenphire; and Jennifer Hill, Director, Clinical Site Contracting & Payments - Vertex.

The "Fair Market Value: The Cost of Inadequate Data and Opportunity for Advancement" webinar will take place on Wednesday, September 29th at 11 a.m. EST. To register for this free event, please visit: www.clinbiz.com.

