Greenplaces Empowers 15%+ of AmLaw 100 Firms to Navigate the New Era of Sustainability and Emissions Reporting

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As sustainability becomes a strategic imperative, Greenplaces —the all-in-one sustainability solution for mid-market businesses—has established itself as the go-to solution for law firms navigating the complex landscape of carbon reporting and emissions reductions. With fifteen percent of the AmLaw 100 firms now relying on Greenplaces, the company has solidified its position as the undisputed leader in legal sector sustainability solutions.

The urgency for law firms and other professional services to accurately calculate and report their carbon emissions has intensified, driven by their position in the supply chains of Fortune 500 giants. Companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and AstraZeneca are increasingly demanding comprehensive emissions data from their suppliers, including legal partners, as part of their own sustainability commitments and reporting requirements.

In this era where sustainability and core business strategies are increasingly intertwined, Greenplaces' unique combination of technology, tools, and expert guidance is proving indispensable to law firms. By simplifying the intricacies of sustainability reporting and reduction, Greenplaces enables firms to confidently showcase their green credentials, meet escalating client demands, and secure vital capital for executing their sustainability strategies.

"At Greenplaces, we recognize that law firms face unique challenges and opportunities in the sustainability landscape. Our clients need partners that understand their specific business needs, not generic offerings," said Alex Lassiter, CEO & Founder of Greenplaces. "Our platform is tailored to address these needs, acknowledging that most firms don't own buildings or manufacture products. Greenplaces goes beyond basic carbon accounting to empower firms to measure and report their emissions accurately, while providing industry-specific support through peer benchmarking, roundtables, and closed-door events. This approach ensures law firms can navigate their sustainability journey with insights and tools truly relevant to their sector."

Greenplaces' expertise is particularly valuable as law firms prepare for landmark regulations like the SEC's upcoming climate disclosure rules and California's SB 253 and 261.

Goodwin , an AmLaw top 20 firm and Greenplaces customer, attests to the impact of this partnership. "Greenplaces is a true sustainability partner," said Ami Morgan, Goodwin's Director for Environmental Social and Governance. "Its platform and expertise empower us to meet client needs, stay ahead of market trends, and take significant steps toward becoming a more sustainable firm."

As the demand for robust sustainability solutions in the legal sector continues to surge, Greenplaces stands ready to support firms with its comprehensive platform and unmatched expertise. By partnering with Greenplaces, law firms can not only accurately measure and report their own emissions but also position themselves as trailblazers in the new era of ESG, offering cutting-edge sustainability services to their clients and meeting the exacting standards of global corporations.

About Greenplaces

Founded in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2021, Greenplaces provides an all-in-one sustainability platform designed to make it easy for businesses and firms of all sizes to meet their sustainability goals. By offering tools and expert guidance, Greenplaces helps 15% of the AmLaw 100 navigate the complexities of carbon accounting, reduce emissions, and foster a sustainable business model that benefits both the bottom line and the planet. For more information, visit greenplaces.com.

