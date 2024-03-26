Greenplaces Partners with Pat Croce & Company to Measure Carbon Footprint and Reduce Emissions

RALEIGH, N.C., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenplaces , the all-in-one sustainability platform, has announced a partnership with Pat Croce & Company , a distinguished family-operated company in the hospitality industry, to calculate their carbon footprint and establish sustainability goals.

Greenplaces' software and services enabled Pat Croce & Company to accurately calculate their carbon footprint, a significant step in their journey towards being more sustainable. Armed with this data, the company has been able to set ambitious goals aimed at reducing its environmental impact through sourcing renewable energy, reducing gas and water consumption, and engaging its supply chain to source more sustainable options.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Greenplaces," said Jeff Sorg, CEO of Pat Croce & Company. "They have empowered us to understand the impact hospitality and restaurants have on the climate and actively engage in practices that are not only good for our business, but also contribute positively to our planet."

Pat Croce & Company is pioneering the way towards a greener future in the hospitality industry. In partnership with Greenplaces, the company invested in renewable energy credits equal to their 2022 electricity consumption. "We are proud to support Pat Croce & Company in their sustainability journey and driving new standards in the hospitality space for other businesses to follow," said Alex Lassiter, CEO of Greenplaces.

This collaboration underscores Pat Croce & Company's commitment to significantly reducing its carbon footprint and integrating sustainable practices into its broad portfolio of hospitality brands. With more visibility into their spend and usage patterns, Pat Croce & Company aims to launch, scale, and share sustainability practices that benefit not only their business but also the planet.

About Greenplaces | Greenplaces.com

Founded in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2021, Greenplaces provides an all-in-one sustainability platform designed to make it easy for businesses of all sizes to meet their sustainability goals. By offering technology, tools, and expert guidance, Greenplaces helps businesses navigate the complexities of carbon reporting, reduce emissions, and foster a sustainable business model that benefits both the bottom line and the planet. For more information, visit greenplaces.com .

About Pat Croce and Company | patcroceandcompany.com

Pat Croce & Company is a family-run management company that owns, operates, and builds brands in the hospitality industry. Pat Croce & Company's journey began in 2005-2006 when Pirate Soul, the original pirate museum, and the Rum Barrel Bar & Grill launched its hospitality operations in Key West, FL. As they expanded throughout the island with different concepts, they built a strong team and a great local following. In 2010, the pirate museum was rebranded and moved north to the oldest city in Florida, St. Augustine. Ten years later, Pat Croce & Company expanded into State College, PA, with the purchase of some of the oldest and most iconic businesses in town, adding more seasoned industry people to their hospitality family and an opportunity to carry on the tradition of these beloved brands.

