GreenPlaces Partners with Sustainable Carolina for Champion Sustainability Game Oct. 7

The game against Syracuse will feature multiple on-site interactive displays with sustainability activities, and Sustainable Carolina worked with GreenPlaces to create a dedicated landing page where those attending the game can learn more about UNC's sustainability goals, projects and initiatives. Fans visiting the page will learn about everything from water stewardship and carbon neutrality to LED upgrades, reverse vending machines and more.
"Partnering with GreenPlaces has made it easy for us to host the UNC Sustainability Game. This game is a great opportunity for UNC to spread awareness and support for our sustainability initiatives and raise money to support our program," said Michael Piehler, Chief Sustainability Officer at UNC.
GreenPlaces is an all-in-one sustainability platform that makes it easy for busy organizations to meet sustainability goals, no matter their starting point. Founded in 2021, GreenPlaces helps businesses meet carbon reporting requirements, reduce emissions, increase loyalty, and produce measurable ROI – all from one platform. With over 2,000 integrations, the platform automates time consuming data collection to make it simple for organizations to understand and reduce their carbon footprint. GreenPlaces makes sustainability good for business, good for the planet, and accessible to all. For more information, visit www.GreenPlaces.com.
SOURCE GreenPlaces
