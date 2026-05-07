GreenPointe Holdings breaks ground on TalisTrails in Tallahassee

First new master-planned, mixed-use community reflects a thoughtful approach to growth and connection to nature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPointe Holdings announces TalisTrails, an approximately 900-acre master-planned, mixed-use community in Tallahassee, where construction is underway on the main entry, commercial parcel access and the first 250 homesites. Located off Mahan Drive and situated northeast of the I-10 and US-90 interchange, TalisTrails represents GreenPointe's first development in the Tallahassee market and introduces a thoughtful approach to community planning rooted in preservation, connectivity, and a deep respect for the surrounding landscape.

Edward Burr, Chairman and CEO, GreenPointe Holdings. TalisTrails site plan

"This marks an important step as we bring our vision for TalisTrails to life," said Edward Burr, Chairman and CEO, GreenPointe Holdings. "We are committed to developing thoughtfully designed communities that respect the land's heritage, support everyday living, and create a true sense of place. TalisTrails is designed to be a dynamic community that contributes meaningfully to the City of Tallahassee and surrounding area for years to come."

Placemaking is central to GreenPointe's approach across its 20 master-planned communities in 10 Florida counties – guiding the design of environments that reflect the character of the land and region. At TalisTrails, that approach will shape a mix of residential offerings, along with plans for neighborhood – serving retail, business and commercial space, light industrial and office space, creating a well-rounded community designed for how people live and work today. At completion, TalisTrails will include approximately 1,500 single-family homesites with the first phase of residential construction anticipated to begin in mid-2027.

Planned amenities for TalisTrails include resort-style recreational amenities, bike trails, sports courts and family-focused events and activities. The community is adjacent to the Miccosukee Canopy Road Greenway, Tallahassee's largest nature preserve. Spanning 503 acres of open pasture and forested woodlands, the Greenway features 17 miles of trails for walking, biking, and jogging, offering residents a direct connection to one of the region's most valued natural assets.

This connection to nature is foundational to the community's overall design approach. TalisTrails' development approach is guided by the Urban Land Institute's 10 Principles for Healthy Places, a framework that promotes thoughtful, people-focused community design. Recognizing that the built environment plays a role in both physical and mental well-being, the TalisTrails plan emphasizes walkability, access to nature and engaging spaces that support active and connected living.

TalisTrails will also have prime retail, restaurant, commercial and office spaces, with leaseholders ranging from local businesses and services to well-known national and regional brand name retailers. TalisTrails' location is minutes from Downtown Tallahassee and offers easy access to area employers, medical centers, universities, state government offices, and retail centers.

The community's preferred homebuilders include Premier Homes and D.R. Horton. Future residents will enjoy a range of housing options including one- and two-story single-family homes, townhomes, and multifamily residences. Home designs will offer innovative floor plans and styles designed to meet the needs of different lifestyles and budgets. TalisTrails is zoned for highly rated public schools in the Leon County School District.

"TalisTrails represents more than the start of a new community – it reflects our long-term commitment to Tallahassee and the opportunity to create something that feels both authentic and enduring," said Burr. "We believe thoughtful development can enhance what already makes a place special, and we look forward to seeing TalisTrails grow into a community that is both connected to its surroundings and meaningful to the people who call it home."

To learn more and stay up to date on community milestones, builder announcements, and development plans, visit https://talistrails.com.

About GreenPointe Holdings, LLC

GreenPointe Holdings, LLC is a diversified holding company bringing together the disciplines required to create sustainable, high-value communities through thoughtful design and solid financial structures

Founded in 2008 by visionary leader Edward E. Burr, GreenPointe is led by a team of veterans of land and community development, homebuilding, lifestyle and amenities management, and infrastructure development. The leadership team has collectively guided master planning and development of more than 80 communities and over 100,000 residential units.

Headquartered in Jacksonville with regional offices across Florida, GreenPointe's current portfolio consists of 20 master-planned communities representing approximately 27,000 homesites, 2,200 multi-family units and 950,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, with over $1 billion invested to-date. More information is available at www.GreenPointeLLC.com.

GreenPointe is proud to support the Monique Burr Foundation for Children, whose core mission is to fight bullying, cyberbullying, child abuse, digital abuse, and human trafficking through prevention education. The Foundation's programs have educated, empowered, and protected millions of children and teens through the United States and internationally. Since 2021 in the Tallahassee region, the Foundation has delivered prevention education programs to more than 50,000 students, while providing training and advocacy services to educators and adults who serve youth. For more information, visit www.mbfpreventioneducation.org.

SOURCE GreenPointe Holdings, LLC