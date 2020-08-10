GreenPower Completes First EV Star CarGo+ Serving the Cargo and Delivery Market

The GreenPower CarGo+ is the only purpose-built Class 4, battery electric delivery truck currently available in North America, and combines the EV Star CC with a Marathon Truck Body Company dry freight body. The Marathon body utilizes state of the art lightweight and aerodynamic components. GreenPower's CarGo+ has also been outfitted with the latest lift gate from Palfinger and has a range of up to 150 miles on a single charge.

"The EV Star CarGo+ is the first of its kind and we expect great things from this product given its ability to revolutionize the dry freight and delivery market across a variety of industries," commented Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower. "This design has been in the making for over a year and I am thrilled with the efforts of the entire GP team as we continue leveraging the strength of our EV Star platform to bring highly compelling products to market."

GreenPower also announces the addition of Priyankar Balekai to the GreenPower team to lead the cargo, logistics and truck division. Mr. Balekai joins GreenPower with 23 years of experience in the trucking sector. Most recently, Priyanker was the Chief Product Officer at Thor Trucks, prior to his role as Director of Trucks at BYD Motors and over 18 years in multiple roles at Navistar.

GreenPower continues to leverage its flagship EV Star Platform with four distinct models serving the cargo delivery, paratransit, private shuttle, and micro transit markets. The EV Star is the only bus in its class that comes with a standard J1772 level 2 fast charging and CCS DC fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle. The Truck is eligible for a base voucher of $80,000 from the California HVIP program and an additional voucher of $10,000 when the vehicle is operated in a disadvantaged community.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, transit, and school bus markets. GreenPower employs a purpose built clean-sheet design meaning all GreenPower buses were designed, engineered and manufactured from day one as zero emission all-electric vehicles. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.

