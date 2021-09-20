GreenPower Delivers EV Star Plus Passenger Bus to Fraser Academy

The EV Star Plus is equipped with flexible passenger seating along with rear curbside access to allow students to safely load luggage or sporting gear. The 7.5 meter EV Star Plus is the only bus in its class that was designed from concept as a battery-electric vehicle and comes with a standard J1772 Level 2 and CCS DC Level 3 fast charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for various duty cycles. It delivers a range of up to 250 kilometers and a Level 3 DCFC charge time of 2 hours.

Fraser Atkinson, CEO at GreenPower, commented, "Fraser Academy is truly a pioneer among teaching and learning institutions, with programs and research-based methods designed to optimize personalized learning, cognitive development, and post secondary opportunities for its students. GreenPower is proud to deliver a zero-emission vehicle to Fraser Academy that is healthier for its students and a more sustainable solution for our planet."

Maureen Steltman, Head of Fraser Academy added, "We are delighted to receive our beautiful new EV Star Plus from GreenPower – our first zero-emission transportation vehicle. Our staff and students are keenly aware of the issues facing each of us and our environment and are very interested in solutions like electric vehicles, so this new electric bus will be an exciting learning experience for all of us."

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

