GreenPower Delivers First BEAST Produced in West Virginia Manufacturing Facility and Provides Update on Order for 37 BEASTs to be Delivered in 2024 to School Districts in West Virginia

"Today marks yet another milestone for GreenPower in the all-electric school bus market as the first BEAST manufactured in West Virginia gets delivered," said Fraser Atkinson, GreenPower CEO. "Last December the first four Nano BEASTs manufactured at the facility were delivered and this delivery is the next step in the South Charleston plant operating as planned."

Purchase of the BEAST by Kanawha County was entirely through its own school bus replenishment funds; no federal or state grant money was used. "The economics of GreenPower all-electric school buses makes it an easy decision to migrate your fleet from diesel to electric," said Tom Williams, Superintendent of the Kanawha County School District. "We deployed the first Nano BEAST Access produced in South Charleston and now we are receiving the first BEAST made at the GreenPower facility as well. We are looking forward to getting many more GreenPower BEASTs over the next few months."

"This first BEAST helped us verify our production process in the plant just like the first Nano BEAST production last year verified that line process," said GreenPower's Vice President of Production Wendell White. "We can and are now proceeding with a full manufacturing plan for both the BEAST and Nano BEAST at the South Charleston facility that will produce all-electric school buses to complement our California and contract manufacturing to meet the nationwide demand for GreenPower all-electric, purpose-built school buses."

GreenPower currently has 37 Type D BEASTs in production that have been ordered by the state of West Virginia. Substantially all of these school buses will be delivered by the end of the calendar year. Below is a list of the county school districts and the number of BEAST school buses each will receive.

Cabell – 1 Jackson – 2 Raleigh – 2 Clay – 1 Jefferson – 2 Ritchie – 1 Grant – 3 Kanawha – 4 Roane – 1 Greenbrier – 2 Lewis – 2 Wood – 4 Hampshire – 1 Mineral – 2 Wyoming – 1 Hardy – 1 Mingo – 1

Harrison – 3 Monongalia – 3



Contacts:

Mark Nestlen

Vice President of Business Development & Strategy

[email protected]

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(218) 766-8856

[email protected]

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. ©2024 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company