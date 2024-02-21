GreenPower Recognized as Number Two in Clean Tech & Life Sciences by 2024 TSX Venture 50

News provided by

GreenPower Motor Company

21 Feb, 2024, 16:16 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) as a 2024 Top 50 Company, ranking number two within the Clean Tech and Life Sciences sector.

TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top performing companies from the past year on TSXV, ranking the top 10 performing companies from each of five sectors based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading value.

"GreenPower is honored to be recognized as a top performing company in the 2024 TSX Venture 50," said Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower. "Our commitment to building and distributing all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis showcases our strategic priorities of growth and diversification. We remain dedicated and focused on continuing to build investor confidence and value for our shareholders and customers."

Additional details on the 2024 TSX Venture 50 and GreenPower can be found at: www.tsx.com/Venture50.

Contacts:
Fraser Atkinson
CEO & Chairman
[email protected]

Michael Sieffert
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected] 

Mark Nestlen
Vice President of Business Development and Strategy
[email protected]

Allie Potter
Skyya PR for GreenPower
(218) 766-8856
[email protected] 

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.
GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All amounts are in U.S. Dollars ©2024 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company

