GreenPower Recognized as Number Two in Clean Tech & Life Sciences by 2024 TSX Venture 50

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) as a 2024 Top 50 Company, ranking number two within the Clean Tech and Life Sciences sector.

TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top performing companies from the past year on TSXV, ranking the top 10 performing companies from each of five sectors based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading value.

"GreenPower is honored to be recognized as a top performing company in the 2024 TSX Venture 50," said Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower. "Our commitment to building and distributing all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis showcases our strategic priorities of growth and diversification. We remain dedicated and focused on continuing to build investor confidence and value for our shareholders and customers."

Additional details on the 2024 TSX Venture 50 and GreenPower can be found at: www.tsx.com/Venture50.

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

