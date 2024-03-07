GreenPower to Host Investor Meetings at 36th Annual Roth Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced that Michael Sieffert, CFO of GreenPower, will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings at the 36th Annual Roth Conference which runs from March 17 to 19, 2024 in Dana Point, California.

This year's conference will consist of one-on-one meetings, thematic industry panels and company presentations by executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Consumer, Technology & Media, Sustainability & Industrial Growth, AgTech, Energy, Metals & Mining, Healthcare, Services and Insurance.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2024Registration.

Contacts:

Michael Sieffert

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Mark Nestlen

Vice President of Business Development & Strategy

[email protected]

Megan Schwichtenberg

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(651) 785-3212

[email protected]

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2024 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company