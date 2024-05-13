GreenPower to Showcase All-Electric School Bus and Commercial Vehicles at NYC Fleet Show

QUEENS, N.Y., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP ) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, will participate in the NYC Fleet Show (Equipment and Vehicle Show) put on by the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services on May 16 at the Unisphere at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York. GreenPower will showcase a sampling of its all-electric, purpose-built commercial vehicles and school buses including the EV Star Utility Truck , the EV Star Passenger Van and the Nano BEAST Access all-electric school bus.

GreenPower will showcase its award-winning Type A Nano BEAST Access school bus, the EV Star Passenger Van and the new EV Star Utility Truck at the NYC Fleet Show on May 16.

"As New York continues to drive the electric transition through its state-wide initiatives and funding programs, the NYC Fleet Show offers a perfect opportunity for GreenPower to showcase our diverse fleet of zero-emission vehicles," said Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower. "We look forward to meeting with schools and fleet operators to present our safe, sensible and sustainable solutions and discuss the range of benefits."

GreenPower's purpose-built vehicles provide a cleaner and safer transportation option to businesses and school districts looking to deploy all-electric commercial vehicles including trucks, cargo vans and school buses. GreenPower's innovative technologies can help fleets drive down operating costs, minimize maintenance costs while delivering outstanding reliability and efficiency and address climate change.

The EV Star Cargo Plus, EV Star Cargo, and EV Star Cab & Chassis, are eligible for the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program (NYTVIP) which provides voucher funding for New York-operated fleets that scrap an old diesel vehicle (engine model year 1992 – 2009) and replace it with an all-electric vehicle. GreenPower's school buses are a safe and reliable option to meet New York's mandate to zero-emission electric school buses (or ESB) fleet by 2035. The Environmental Bond Act provides both public school districts and contracted fleet operators more than $500 million in funding toward school bus electrification. Additionally, the New York School Bus Incentive Program (NYSBIP) offers to cover 60% of the incremental cost of GreenPower's Type D BEAST, Type A Nano BEAST and Nano BEAST Access.

EV Star Utility Truck

The EV Star Utility Truck is GreenPower's newest addition to its commercial vehicle family as the 10th upfit solution. With a range of up to 150 miles and a typical payload capacity of 5,500 pounds that can increase up to 6,000 pounds, the EV Star Utility Truck is built for day-to-day demands and workloads. The vehicle is equipped with optional power sources, providing accessible power through built-in plugs to accommodate tool charging conveniently on a job site. The front box of the vehicle has an optional full pass-through capacity, allowing for oversized tools and supplies. The EV Star Utility Truck offers tailored contractor body configurations, coming in a standard bed size of 16 feet. with the option to customize the length to meet the customer's needs, allowing for more room and applications.

EV Star Passenger Van

The EV Star Passenger Van is a multi-purpose, zero-emission vehicle with a range of up to 150 miles and offers dual charging capabilities as a standard feature. It is purpose-built to be an all-electric vehicle and has the most versatile seating configurations and carrying capacity in its class to meet an operator's needs. The vehicle comes with an electric bus door for easy accessibility and offers options for BraunAbility ADA lifts and Q'STRAINT wheelchair securement positions.

Nano BEAST Access School Bus

The Nano BEAST is a Type A all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school bus with seating for up to 24 students. The Nano BEAST Access option has seating for up to 18 ambulatory passengers and up to 3+ Q'STRAINT wheelchair securements, complemented with a BraunAbility rear curbside lift.

Contacts:

Mark Nestlen

Vice President of Business Development & Strategy

[email protected]

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(218) 766-8856

[email protected]

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All amounts are in U.S. Dollars ©2024 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company