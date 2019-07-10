GreenPrint Corp. and Plastic Bank Partner to Offer Plastic Neutral Sustainability Solutions Leveraging Blockchain Technology

ATLANTA, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPrint, an environmental technology company providing turn-key sustainability programs today announced a partnership with Plastic Bank, an organization globally recognized as one of the most important solutions to stop Ocean plastic. Both organizations share the belief that movement towards a circular economy is the future of business. GreenPrint uses patented technology to calculate CO2e emissions via payment transactions and invests proportionately in certified projects to develop and market sustainability programs for its clients. GreenPrint's programs are currently running at over 4,500 retail locations in 14 countries across the globe.

Through the partnership with Plastic Bank, GreenPrint will now offer its clients and partners the opportunity to become plastic neutral by offsetting their plastic consumption with Social Plastic Collections Credits (SPCC). SPCC fund the recovery and recycling of an equivalent volume of ocean-bound plastic, effectively neutralizing the environmental impact of virgin plastic use. Other programs include Ecosystem Activation Partners that allow companies to fund the creation of new Social Plastic Ecosystem, using block chain technology, building branded branches in different places and engage local communities to begin converting waste into currency.

"It's our responsibility as a business and as individuals to support our communities and environment. That's why we are excited to partner with Plastic Bank, which will give our clients another opportunity to engage with their customers and communities through sustainability programs and make a notable and competitive difference," said Pete Davis, founder and CEO of GreenPrint. "Plastic Bank's mission is to stop Ocean Plastic by gathering a billion people together to monetize waste while improving lives aligns with GreenPrint and our client's missions seamlessly."

"As of May 31, 2019, Plastic Bank has cumulatively recovered over 10 million pounds of mismanaged waste plastic from the ocean-bound environment," said David Katz, CEO of Plastic Bank. "We are excited about our partnership with GreenPrint because we know it will only strengthen our ability to make an even greater impact through their network of clients and partners."

GreenPrint's programs offer a variety of customizable options to address the larger issue of climate change, but also find ways to scale community engagement, support, and impact. As a result, GreenPrint's programs have enabled their clients to build stakeholder goodwill, differentiate themselves from their competition, build customer loyalty, and increase revenue and profits.

