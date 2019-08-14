GreenPrint Corp Named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 List Ranking No. 71

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the company's history, GreenPrint Corp has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing privately held companies. GreenPrint, an environmental technology company, ranked #71 on the venerable list and second in the Energy category.

"We are extremely proud of the hard work and innovative spirit of our team which has enabled GreenPrint to rise as a leader in sustainability," said Pete Davis, CEO GreenPrint. "We are delighted to be recognized by Inc. and to be featured as one of the top 500 companies on the list. It's the dedication and expertise of our people that has made GreenPrint – and our clients – successful, and we look forward to keeping this amazing growth going."

GreenPrint's growth has been driven by business and consumer demand for more environmentally sustainable solutions that address concerns around Climate Change. Through patented technology GreenPrint creates a bridge to a more sustainable future by neutralizing carbon, plastic, water and energy footprints. Innovators of the Reduced Emissions Program introduced to the Retail Fuel and Fleet industries, GreenPrint enables companies the ability to offset carbon emissions on a per transaction basis. Today, the company reduces emissions on over 1 billion gallons of fuel annually across over 4,000 retail locations and 100,000 corporate and municipal fleets in 14 countries for clients who include 7-Eleven, Ahold Delhaize and FLEETCOR, among others. Additionally, GreenPrint has built relationships with more than 2,000 nonprofits globally and has created or invested in over 30 certified carbon offset and renewable energy projects on behalf of clients.

In 1982, Inc. Magazine introduced the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. In 2007, the Inc. 500 list expanded to the Inc. 5000, giving readers a deeper, richer understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and capturing a broader spectrum of success. The list represents one of the most important segments of the economy – America's independent entrepreneurs. Companies such as Yelp, Pandora, Timberland, Dell, Domino's Pizza, LinkedIn, Zillow, and many other prominent businesses gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent.

About GreenPrint

GreenPrint is an environmental technology company providing patented sustainability solutions to businesses wanting to neutralize their carbon, plastic, water and energy footprints. Innovators of the first reduced emissions programs – enabling companies to ability to offset carbon emissions on a per transaction basis. Today the company reduces emissions on over 1 billion gallons of fuel annually across over 4,000 retail locations and 100,000 corporate and municipal fleets in 14 countries. GreenPrint has built relationships with more than 2,000 nonprofits globally and has created or invested in over 30 certified carbon offset and renewable energy projects on behalf of clients. GreenPrint is A Public Benefit Corporation. ©2019 GreenPrint Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Follow GreenPrint on LinkedIn.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

SOURCE GreenPrint Holdings Inc.