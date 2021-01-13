GreenPrint Earns Impact Award from Sustainable Business Magazine Real Leaders

ATLANTA, Jan 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPrint, an environmental technology company, was today awarded a place on Real Leaders magazine's 2021 list of the Top 150 Impact Companies. For a second year in a row, GreenPrint was recognized for its turnkey solutions that help companies across the United States and Europe build and market programs to offset carbon emissions, plastic waste, and water usage. GreenPrint joins multinational, environmentally aware companies such as Unilever, Tesla, and Patagonia on the Real Leaders list.

The Top Impact Companies Award is given to businesses that demonstrate that markets can be a force for good – those that have a track record of real growth and manifest positive impact through their business strategy and everyday practices. Winning companies are selected based on the intersection of their size, growth, and sustainability commitments.

"This award is especially meaningful because it aligns with GreenPrint's long-standing belief that sustainability is good business," said Pete Davis, Co-Founder and CEO of GreenPrint. "Our programs have been proven to drive increased customer loyalty and brand affinity, demonstrating that economic growth and environmental awareness can go hand in hand. We're honored to receive this award, and to be included alongside such a prestigious group of forward-thinking brands,"

Since 2010, Real Leaders has been highlighting the achievements of organizations paving the way in environmental impact and social change.

About GreenPrint

GreenPrint facilitates The Giant Company's Reduced Emissions Program. GreenPrint is a global environmental technology company, offers sustainability as a service with patent-protected programs that deliver environmental impact and bottom-line results. An Inc. 5000 company and a member of 1% Percent for the Planet, GreenPrint's turnkey offerings help companies meet sustainability goals while increasing brand value and customer loyalty – making it easy for businesses to do well by doing good. GreenPrint, A Public Benefit Corporation, is on pace to offset over 30 million metric tons of carbon by 2025.

CONTACT:

GreenPrint

Michele Koch

470-788-0718

[email protected]

CONTACT:

Prosek Partners

Dennis Joyce

203-803-6425

[email protected]

