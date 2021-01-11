GreenPrint Expands the IMPACT COLLECTIVE Sustainability Initiative

ATLANTA, Jan 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPrint, a global environmental technology company, today announced the expansion of IMPACT COLLECTIVE, adding five members in the second half of 2020 to this group of companies committed to sustainability. New members Happy Campers, HOLISTIK Wellness, Atlanticus, Nekktar, and IncrEDIBLE Spoon will join natural and organic companies including Prayani, Bitsy's, and Natreve, and other leading brands in combating carbon emissions and addressing their plastic, water and energy usage.

IMPACT COLLECTIVE, founded just a year ago by GreenPrint, provides turnkey solutions for products and packaging, allowing member brands to augment their sustainability initiatives and reduce their environmental footprint without disrupting their ongoing operations. With GreenPrint's help, IMPACT COLLECTIVE members quantify, mitigate, and offset their carbon, plastic, energy and water consumption and invest in certified projects and programs. To communicate their commitment to positive change, IMPACT COLLECTIVE brands carry four Reduced-IMPACT seals on their packaging.

"We're incredibly proud of the traction IMPACT COLLECTIVE is gaining and the growing effect it is having. As of December 2020, we've offset the equivalent of carbon sequestered by 1875 acres of forest for one year and removed the equivalent of 31,300 plastic bottles from the ocean." Pete Davis, CEO of GreenPrint said. "It's a testament not only to the quality of these brands, but also to the market power of sustainability. Business leaders see the value in going the extra mile to do the right thing, especially amid our current crisis. The goal of IMPACT COLLECTIVE is to help companies reach their environmental impact goals, and now more businesses than ever are seeking out ways to do so."

Companies interested in joining IMPACT COLLECTIVE should visit https://greenprint.eco/products/impact-collective/ for additional information.

About IMPACT COLLECTIVE

IMPACT COLLECTIVE is a group of forward-thinking brands committed to making an immediate and positive environmental impact by neutralizing their carbon, plastic, water and energy footprints. Members participate in programs that calculate and mitigate their environmental footprints by investing in certified projects and programs. IMPACT COLLECTIVE members can be identified through four IMPACT seals, so consumers know their purchases support brands that prioritize sustainability. IMPACT COLLECTIVE is managed and administered by GreenPrint, a global environmental technology company.

About GreenPrint

GreenPrint, a global environmental technology company, offers sustainability as a service with patent-protected programs that deliver environmental impact and bottom-line results. An Inc. 5000 company and a member of 1% Percent for the Planet, GreenPrint's turnkey offerings help companies meet sustainability goals while increasing brand value and customer loyalty – making it easy for businesses to do well by doing good. GreenPrint, A Public Benefit Corporation, is on pace to offset over 30 million metric tons of carbon by 2025.

CONTACT:

GreenPrint

Michele Koch

470-788-0718

[email protected]

Prosek Partners

Dennis Joyce

203-803-6425

[email protected]

SOURCE GreenPrint