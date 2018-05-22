Greenridge Realty Joins Adwerx Enterprise Listing Advertising Program

"This is a great tool for our agents," noted Beth DeVries, Director of Marketing & Communications for Greenridge Realty. "The fact that the ads generate automatically means that agents are able to keep their focus on their clients while Adwerx makes sure their online advertising is expertly handled."

The listing ads provide key property details and agent contact information. They are displayed across major news and entertainment websites such as CNN and ESPN and also appear on local news sites and social media. This comprehensive strategy provides maximum visibility. Agents can, at their discretion, customize the ads and extend the campaign. Reporting allows agents to share results with their clients as desired.

"At Adwerx, we want to give agents and brokers every advantage to compete in the online ad space," said Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "We are excited to welcome Greenridge Realty to our Adwerx Enterprise program."

Greenridge Realty has a long tradition of excellence in West Michigan. Beginning in 1980 in Grand Rapids, the company has remained locally owned and operated with over 430 agents across the region. As a second generation company, Greenridge Realty understands the importance of family and community, as well as the need to provide outstanding service to their clients and customers.

"Buyers can come from anywhere, at any time," added DeVries. "With Adwerx, we are capturing local residents, building awareness and visibility for our agents and our brand."

Adwerx Enterprise has seen rapid adoption of automated listing advertisements with over 1.4 billion ad impressions received since the start of the program in 2017. Agents have expressed a high level of satisfaction with the program and 95% of agents surveyed said that their clients had a positive reaction to seeing their homes advertised.

To learn more, please visit https://enterprise.adwerx.com.

About Greenridge Realty

Greenridge Realty is an independent Real Estate Firm which has been locally owned and operated since its inception in 1980 in Grand Rapids, MI. Now with more than 430 agents in 20 offices from Ludington to South Haven and East to Ionia – Greenridge's market reach spans West Michigan. As a second generation company, family and community are a foundational part of the Greenridge framework and the company values giving back to and being involved in the communities they serve.

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 100,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenridge-realty-joins-adwerx-enterprise-listing-advertising-program-300652272.html

SOURCE Adwerx

Related Links

http://www.adwerx.com

