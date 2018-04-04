GreenSavers Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Contractor of the Year Award and 2018 Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award

PORTLAND, Ore., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon-based energy efficiency contractor, GreenSavers, is now a 3-time winner of the ENERGY STAR Contractor of the Year Award. In 2016, 2017, and 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) chose GreenSavers from more than 1,450 contractors across the country. The award recognizes leadership in energy efficiency and commitment to the ENERGY STAR program.

GreenSavers will accept the award in Washington DC on April 20, 2018. As a 3-time award winner, GreenSavers will also receive the 2018 Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. "The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions," said Bill Wehrum, EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation.

In 2017, GreenSavers completed almost 500 projects for homeowners in Oregon with total energy savings of about 500,000 kWh. That's enough energy to power 56 homes for an entire year, offsetting about 372 metric tons of CO2.

"Think about ENERGY STAR. Think about all of the contractors in the U.S. installing insulation, HVAC, and windows," said Robert Hamerly, GreenSavers Principal. "Together, we helped Americans save more than $30 billion in energy costs in 2016. That's a strong movement. We're honored to help lead this movement, doing work that matters to our clients and to generations yet to come."

For a complete list of 2018 winners, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About GreenSavers

Founded in 2007, GreenSavers is a B Corp certified contractor specializing in home energy efficiency. Most clients start with a home energy audit or estimate for insulation, heating or cooling, windows, seismic, or solar in Portland or Bend, Oregon. Learn more: greensavers.com

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action.

