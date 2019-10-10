Greensboro Academy Receives $5,000 Donation from FastMed Urgent Care in Give Back to School Sweepstakes

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greensboro Academy, managed by National Heritage Academies, was officially announced as the North Carolina winner of a FastMed Urgent Care's Give Back to School sweepstakes and received a $5,000 donation.

FastMed Urgent Care, one of the nation's largest urgent care providers, announced its Give Back to School sweepstakes to donate $5,000 each to a K-12 school in Arizona, Texas, and North Carolina. The initiative was open to recipients of sports or school physicals at any FastMed clinic. Sports and school physical patients or their parent or guardian were encouraged to participate by nominating their school online, which is how Greensboro Academy was selected.

"We're excited to support the schools in the communities we serve with these donations," said Web Golinkin, FastMed Urgent Care CEO. "These three schools – which were recognized by our patients for their excellence – get to decide how to use the funds, whether it's for extra classroom supplies, P.E. equipment, or a boost to extra-curricular activities."

Wyatt Herbert, kindergarten student at Greensboro Academy, received his physical from FastMed Urgent Care and was chosen in the raffle. As a result, Greensboro Academy received the $5,000 donation and FastMed presented the check to the Herbert family and school community at a school assembly.

"I was initially shocked by the news that we would be the recipient of the donation," said Doug Hower, executive principal at Greensboro Academy. "This was a very surprising and generous donation to the school that will positively impact students."

Hower is planning to put the money donated towards a project that will benefit students.

"It's an honor to support the Greensboro Academy school community through this donation. We look forward to serve as a helping hand to your students, facility, family, and beyond," said FastMed Urgent Care.

About Greensboro Academy:

Greensboro Academy, managed by National Heritage Academies, is a free, public charter school serving students in kindergarten- through eighth-grade in the Greensboro area. For more information, visit greensboroacademy.org .

