Greensboro College Partners with Boom Supersonic to Discuss Potential Workforce Development Partnership

Late last week, the Center for Innovation and Workforce Development at Greensboro College met and hosted a tour for several officials from Boom Supersonic, including Chris Taylor, VP of Manufacturing.

Boom Supersonic, a Colorado-based aviation organization known for designing supersonic airliners, selected the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro as the site of its first full-scale manufacturing facility in 2022. More recently, the company broke ground on its manufacturing facility in January 2023.

The company plans to hire workers and interns over the coming years, and Greensboro College met with the officials to discuss a potential partnership through the school's workforce development program (WFD) as well as various degree programs.

"The Center for Innovation and Workforce Development is a new online certificate platform in the college's 185-year tradition of workforce development grounded in the liberal arts core mission of the college," said Dr. Lawrence Czarda, president of Greensboro College. "What Boom Supersonic is seeking with its labor force perfectly aligns with several of the aerospace programs within the college's workforce development offerings."

Currently, Greensboro College's WFD program offers online certificate programs in:

Advanced Manufacturing Production

Aerospace Electrical Assembly

Aerospace Quality

Aerospace Structures

"The aviation industry is so diverse in terms of the workforce – for instance, one company may need to hire industrial engineers, inspectors and testers, supervisors, project managers, data management specialists, and salespeople," said Geoffrey Roche, the senior vice president for workforce partnerships at Greensboro College. "Our goal is to ensure that strong pathways are developed for each occupation."

