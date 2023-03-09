Greensboro College Partners with Reading Connections to Improve Local Literacy and Combat Healthcare Worker Shortage

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greensboro College has partnered with Reading Connections, a local not-for-profit dedicated to serving the more than 80,000 people in Guilford County who struggle with basic literacy skills. They've created a Career Pathway program for immigrants and refugees, a two-part initiative where adults develop English language skills, such as reading, writing, and speaking before enrolling in a nationally recognized online healthcare certification program through the college.

In part one, students will attend Reading Connections classes to learn core concepts, vocabulary, and English communication skills needed for success in their healthcare training and in their subsequent career at a healthcare provider. In part two, students enroll in one of 12 online healthcare certification programs offered through Greensboro College while concurrently completing literacy classes at Reading Connections, thereby better ensuring successful completion of training.

The online healthcare certifications (powered by MedCerts) and approved as non-credit programs at Greensboro College include:

Dental Assistant

EKG Technician

Healthcare Administration

Health Unit Coordinator

Healthcare IT Technician

Medical Assistant

Patient Care Technician

Pharmacy Technician

Phlebotomy Technician

Physical Therapy Aide and Administration Specialist

Sterile Processing Technician

Surgical Technologist

"Our goal with The Innovation and Workforce Development Program at Greensboro College is to prepare individuals to advance and succeed in their careers," said President Lawrence D. Czarda. "At the same time, we aim to meet the growing employer workforce demands in the Piedmont Triad area. Our partnership with Reading Connections allows us to make good on both aspects of our mission."

An estimated 1.5 million health care jobs were lost in the first two months of COVID-19 and health care employment remains down 1.1%, approximately 176,000 jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics .

About Greensboro College

Greensboro College, located in Greensboro, N.C., is a private institution founded in 1838 that provides undergraduates with a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church. For more information, please go here .

About Reading Connections

Reading Connections, Inc. is a Triad non-profit that provides free small group and one-on-one instruction in English as a Second Language, Adult Basic Education, GED preparation, Family Literacy, and Digital Literacy, as well as workforce preparation and training classes. To learn more, go here .

