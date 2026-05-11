Greensboro, NC Completes Construction on 4-Mile Downtown Greenway Loop

The $54 million investment has already spurred $612M in private investment

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 25 years of visioning, planning and community collaboration, the Greensboro, N.C., community will officially cut the ribbon on the last leg of its Downtown Greenway development this Saturday, May 16. The event, to be held at Cairn's Course (501 Guilford Avenue) from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with remarks at noon, will bring community partners, stakeholders, business owners, artists, design team members and neighbors together to celebrate the project's completion. This greenway was executed through a long-term partnership between the City of Greensboro and the nonprofit organization Action Greensboro.

A stretch of Greensboro, N.C.'s newly launched Downtown Greenway. (Image courtesy of Ted Patrick.)

The 4-mile, multi-use loop encircling the city's downtown core is already redefining how residents and visitors experience Greensboro and has garnered awards for its engineering design and environmental stewardship.

First proposed as a part of Greensboro's 2001 Center City Master Plan, the Downtown Greenway has taken shape over decades through sustained investment from federal and local government agencies, philanthropic partners, and in close collaboration with community support.

"This is a defining moment for Greensboro," said Mayor Marikay Abuzuaiter. "The completion of the Downtown Greenway represents years of collaboration and a collective community vision coming to life, creating a place where residents, visitors and businesses can connect in new and meaningful ways. This event marks the project's official debut as a centerpiece of our city's future, and we are tremendously proud of the achievement of all involved in bringing this incredible community asset to life."

Designed for walking, biking and connection, the Downtown Greenway – a $54 million investment – links eight neighborhoods to the heart of the city's downtown core. It also serves as the central hub of a broader network of local, regional and national trails, including connections to the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and the East Coast Greenway. This greenway is a signature civic investment, blending mobility, public space and public art into a cohesive, city-shaping experience.

Following the vision work in the early-2000s, the project progressed through critical funding wins, public-private collaboration and phased construction, starting in 2009, with the first segment opening in 2010. Throughout this phased opening, the Downtown Greenway has already catalyzed more than $612 million in completed and planned adjacent private development, an estimated return of more than $15 for every public dollar invested in its design and construction (across local, state and federal funding sources).

"What began as a long-term idea in a decades-old master plan has become one of the most important investments in Greensboro's future," said former Mayor Nancy Vaughan (2013-'25), who helped champion the project over multiple phases. "The Downtown Greenway reflects our commitment to building a more connected, vibrant and inclusive city and it was an honor to be a part of bringing this project to life."

Residential communities, local businesses, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations are increasingly clustering along the corridor, drawn by the demand for walkable, connected urban living.

"The Downtown Greenway is more than a trail, it's an experience," said Dabney Sanders, project manager for the Downtown Greenway. "Every section was designed to connect people not only to places, but to Greensboro's story, through art, landscape and shared public space. It also reflects a deep commitment to sustainability – restoring natural systems, improving water quality and creating a more resilient urban environment."

With more than 40 works of public art along the loop, the Downtown Greenway also doubles as an immersive arts and culture corridor. The collection features installations that reflect Greensboro's history, creativity and community identity. It integrates works from notable artists – including the late Radcliffe Bailey, along with sculptor/painter Thomas Sayre, among others – directly into trails, bridges and gathering spaces. Local artists were also included in the public art collection, including beloved talents such as Darlene J. McClinton and Jim Gallucci.

Following an extensive community engagement process which began in 2003, the Downtown Greenway's first segment was completed seven years later. Constructed in a historically Black neighborhood as a part of an inclusive investment approach, the loop outlines the city's role in the Civil Rights Movement (including the presence of the Historic Magnolia House, a Green Book site of the Jim Crow era); the Underground Railroad; redlining and urban renewal; and resilience from past inequities.

Beyond its economic, cultural and social impact, the Downtown Greenway is already shaping daily life in Greensboro, serving as a place for wellness, education and human connection. There is free, year-round programming on the greenway organized by Greensboro Parks and Recreation – focused on health and wellness, arts and culture, environmental education, programs for youth, and social events. In 2025 alone, there were nearly 4,000 participants in organized greenway activities, and more than 150,000 trail-use counts.

These events include free fitness classes, walk and run clubs, group bike rides, painting classes, bird walks and tree identification workshops, story-time, and local favorites "Yappy Hour" and "speed friending." Blockbuster annual events along the span, such as Wheels on the Greenway and the Run and Block Party, have also shown the community's embrace of the amenity.

In fact, two longtime residents, Trip Brown and Christine Lange, chose the Downtown Greenway for their first in-person date after Lange casually suggested it, unaware of Brown's deep connection to the project as one of its longest-tenured volunteers and inaugural Oversight Committee chair. While their greenway meeting was purely by chance, their casual walk along the loop turned into something more, ultimately leading to their marriage in 2023.

"We chose the Downtown Greenway because it felt comfortable and familiar," said Brown. "What we didn't expect was how meaningful it would become."

Key private supporters of the Downtown Greenway project include: The Cemala Foundation, Phillips Foundation, Cone Health Foundation, Bryan Foundation, Weaver Foundation, Lincoln Financial Foundation, VF Corporation, and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

"Supporting the Downtown Greenway has been about investing in Greensboro's long-term quality of life and helping create a space that brings people together across the community," added Susan Schwartz, executive director of The Cemala Foundation, the Downtown Greenway's largest private donor.

For those interested in attending the ribbon-cutting event on Saturday, May 16 and its surrounding celebration activities, please visit downtowngreenway.org/grand-opening to learn more.

About Action Greensboro

Action Greensboro is a nonprofit that champions projects aimed at enhancing Greensboro, N.C.'s quality of life, civic engagement and educational advancement, along with attracting and retaining people in Greensboro. Its operating expenses are underwritten by six Greensboro foundations, and its plan of work is established by soliciting the ideas and concerns of Greensboro's citizens and leaders in business, higher education and municipal government. In collaboration with these constituents, Action Greensboro works in a variety of ways to strengthen the city's economy and ensure the continuation of its excellent quality of life. For more information visit: greensboro.org/actiongreensboro.

About the City of Greensboro

The City of Greensboro, N.C., is a dynamic and growing community of nearly 300,000 residents, located in the heart of the Piedmont Triad. Known for its strategic location, diverse economy and high quality of life, Greensboro is a hub for advanced manufacturing, logistics, higher education and emerging innovation sectors. The city is committed to inclusive growth, strong public–private partnerships and investments that enhance mobility, sustainability and opportunity for residents and businesses alike. For more information visit: greensboro-nc.gov.

SOURCE Action Greensboro