Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims

"Many of our neighbors are having to deal with damaged homes and businesses," U-Haul Company of Central North Carolina president Jason Grider said. "As a caring member of this community, we want to make sure these families have a safe and secure place to store their possessions."

People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief assistance or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact their nearest participating location:

U-Haul Storage at Greensboro Coliseum

1560 W. Gate City Blvd.

Greensboro, NC 27403

(336) 852-3996

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Piedmont Triad Airport

7203 W. Friendly Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27410

(336) 790-8654

U-Haul Moving & Storage at UNCG

911 W. Gate City Blvd.

Greensboro, NC 27403

(336) 272-5683

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. Customers are urged to make sure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to more than 150,000 trucks, 112,000 trailers and 40,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers more than 581,000 rooms and more than 51 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greensboro-tornado-u-haul-offers-30-days-free-self-storage-to-victims-300630393.html

SOURCE U-Haul