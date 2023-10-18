Greenscreens.ai Announces Capacity on Tap to Streamline Carrier Capacity Sourcing

News provided by

GreenScreens.ai

18 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenscreens.ai, the freight industry's premier dynamic pricing platform, announced today the launch of Capacity on Tap, a  feature designed to streamline carrier capacity sourcing. With our many integrated Partners, we believe our users will be able to access the largest set of aggregated capacity in a single pane of glass.

Capacity on Tap combines the power of Greenscreens.ai's pricing intelligence with access to trusted capacity partners all in one place. Now, users can access information from integrated Capacity Partners directly within Greenscreens.ai, making the process of selecting the right carrier more efficient.

"We believe that we are better together with our Partners, and our mission is to make our customers' lives easier," said Matthew Silver, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Greenscreens.ai. "We're streamlining the process, connecting price and supply seamlessly, and removing unnecessary steps and clicks to simplify and enhance the way our customers operate on a daily basis."

By combining Greenscreens.ai's dynamic pricing with the trusted capacity of Capacity on Tap Partners, users can save time and money while sourcing capacity, reduce reliance on load boards, make data-driven decisions, nurture carrier relationships, and minimize the risk of fraudulent carrier activity.

The Capacity on Tap feature will continue to evolve as more capacity partners are integrated and announced. Current Capacity Partners such as CargoChief, TextLocate, FreightFriend, Yat.ai, Isometric Technologies, Highway, and Truckstop are set to roll out over the next month.

"It's not enough for brokers to have better options for pricing, capacity, and identity management. Brokers need a way to bring those solutions together and deserve choices, not a single vendor claiming to do it all," said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer of Highway. "Highways integration with Capacity on Tap accomplishes this. Brokers get pricing intelligence coupled with fraud-protected capacity solutions in a single solution, allowing brokers to achieve rapid, safe carrier network expansion."

Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers freight market pricing intelligence and business insights to help grow and protect margins. We exist to help our customers quote with confidence & win more business…more profitably. Our solution combines the power of aggregated market data and an organization's own data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to your company's individual buying and selling behavior. To learn more, visit: www.greenscreens.ai 

SOURCE GreenScreens.ai

Also from this source

GREENSCREENS.AI WELCOMES INDUSTRY VETERAN MATTHEW HARDING AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Greenscreens.ai, the freight industry's premier dynamic pricing platform, today announced that pricing intelligence pioneer Matthew Harding has...

Greenscreens.ai Promotes Kevin Coomes to Chief Revenue Officer

Greenscreens.ai, the freight industry's leading dynamic pricing infrastructure, announced the promotion of Kevin Coomes to Chief Revenue Officer,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.