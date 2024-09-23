Greenscreens.ai Announces Illuminate: A Market Metric Tool for Freight Brokerages

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenscreens.ai is proud to introduce Illuminate, an intuitive market intelligence tool designed to provide freight brokerages with precise insights into market behavior and their business performance relative to the market.

Understanding market trends is essential for building a sustainable and successful brokerage. Illuminate applies current market data to a brokerage's performance, offering key indicators that shine a light on how the business is truly performing. By combining a brokerage's own load data with market information, Illuminate provides contextualized insights that help management teams benchmark their performance against market trends with ease.

This innovative product fills a critical gap in the freight market for management teams and analysts who focus on benchmarking, goal setting, and forecasting. Illuminate's cutting-edge approach answers two vital questions: What's happening in the market? and How does it affect my business?

"Illuminate was built on customer feedback regarding market analytics products in our industry, said Dawn Salvucci-Favier, CEO and Chief Product Officer at Green screens.ai. "While current solutions answer, 'What is going on in the market?' Illuminate goes further, asking, 'How does this impact my business specifically?' It's designed to be simple, straightforward, and deliver maximum user value."

Beyond understanding current market conditions, these market metrics hold significant value for rate forecasting, problem identification, contract assessments, and more. What truly sets it apart is its intuitive design, ease of use, and ability to provide actionable data that aligns with specific business needs, empowering users to adapt strategies based on both market conditions and business objectives.

Key features include:

A market index broken down by transport type.

Charts that compare your rates, spot margins, and contract margins against market prices.

Data on rate prediction fluctuations.

About Greenscreens.ai

Greenscreens.ai is transforming how the freight industry buys and sells freight through a collaborative and dynamic approach driven by clean data and innovative technology. Leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms, we provide market intelligence via an intuitive and integrated platform, empowering users to quickly adjust their freight strategies based on powerful real-time data insights. With two distinct products—one serving shippers and one serving brokers—customers buy and sell with confidence, unveil markets, and build resilience. Learn more at www.Greenscreens.ai

Media Contact

Celine Clayton

[email protected]

SOURCE GreenScreens.ai