Greenscreens.ai Announces Integration Partnership with Wave TMS

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenscreens.ai, the leading dynamic pricing platform for the freight industry, has announced its integration with Wave TMS, a transportation management system built specifically for freight brokers. This partnership enhances the broker experience by eliminating inefficiencies and enabling data-driven decision-making through real-time insights seamlessly embedded within the TMS workflow.

Wave TMS delivers a purpose-built solution that helps freight brokerages optimize operations, improve decision-making, and maximize profitability. By integrating essential tools like Greenscreens.ai, Wave TMS enables brokers to access real-time insights directly within their workflow, reducing reliance on external systems and streamlining operations. Tailored for mid-market and enterprise brokers, Wave TMS empowers businesses to achieve their goals more efficiently and effectively.

"Wave TMS is committed to providing brokers with tools that simplify their processes and maximize their margins. By integrating Greenscreens.ai into our platform, we're giving our customers direct access to industry-leading predictive pricing insights, helping them make smarter, faster, and more profitable decisions," said Matt Tabatabai, CEO & Co-founder of Wave TMS.

The integration of Greenscreens.ai into Wave TMS empowers brokers to make smarter pricing decisions within a single platform. By combining historical shipment data, predictive insights, and real-time pricing powered by Greenscreens.ai, users benefit from greater efficiency, fewer errors, and an improved overall workflow.

"At Greenscreens.ai, we focus on meeting our customers where they are. Integrating our real-time insights directly into the Wave TMS workflow is one way we achieve this," said Dawn Salvucci-Favier. "Wave TMS is a forward-thinking tech partner, designed to address key pain points and enhance the broker workflow experience. Partnering with such an innovative solution was an easy decision for us."

About Greenscreens.ai

Greenscreens.ai is transforming how the freight industry buys and sells freight through a collaborative and dynamic approach driven by clean data and innovative technology. Leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms, we provide market intelligence via an intuitive and integrated platform, empowering users to quickly adjust their freight strategies based on powerful real-time data insights. With two distinct products—one serving shippers and one serving brokers—customers buy and sell with confidence, unveil markets, and build resilience.

About Wave TMS

Wave TMS is a transportation management system designed specifically for freight brokers. Our platform empowers brokers to simplify their workflows, make smarter, data-driven decisions, and embed powerful tools directly into their operations to maximize revenue and efficiency. By addressing brokers' unique needs, we help them thrive in a dynamic and competitive freight market.

