Greenscreens.ai Named the 2022 TIA Shark Tank Competition Winner

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenscreens.ai, a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the truckload spot market, was named the winner of the first-ever TIA Shark Tank competition. This competition allows emerging Freight Tech companies to present their forward-thinking ideas to the selected Shark Tank judges and TIA members.

The competition took place on October 27th, in Phoenix Arizona during TIA's three-day Technovations Conference, which is centered around helping third-party logistics providers discover the latest and best technology solutions fit for their business.

This year's judges included Michael Plasencia of Ryder Ventures, Ben Gordon of BG Strategic Advisors, John Gamero of FV Advisory Group, and Gary Dollinger of EPAM.

The opportunity to present began with an application process that narrowed down the top four companies including Carrier Assure, Highway, and Kestrel Insights. Dawn Salvucci-Favier represented the Greenscreens.ai team during the five-minute pitch followed by a timed session of questions from the judges.

"It was an incredible honor to be on stage and represent the entire Greenscreens.ai team at Technovations, said Dawn Salvucci-Favier, CEO and Chief Product Officer of Greenscreens.ai. "While I had the distinct honor to be on stage, this win is an entire Greenscreen.ai victory."

Greenscreens.ai was selected as the 2022 TIA Shark Tank Winner while Highway represented by Jordan Graft took the People's Choice Award.

"The "Sharks" have spoken and Greenscreens.ai won their hearts and minds with a savvy product that is already helping TIA members every day, said Anne Reinke, President, and CEO of TIA. "Congratulations to the Greenscreens team on this well-deserved recognition."

Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers freight market pricing intelligence and business insights to help you grow and protect your margins.

