Greenscreens.ai Promotes Kevin Coomes to Chief Revenue Officer

News provided by

GreenScreens.ai

05 Jul, 2023, 10:49 ET

FORT PIERCE, Fla., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenscreens.ai, the freight industry's leading dynamic pricing infrastructure, announced the promotion of Kevin Coomes to Chief Revenue Officer, effective July 1st, 2023. As CRO, he will continue to accelerate the growth of the organization and lead the Sales & Marketing teams.

Since joining Greenscreens.ai in the Fall of 2021, Kevin has played an instrumental role in the organization's growth, with a reported YoY growth of 550% in 2022, expanding the customer portfolio from 10 to over 100. Customers include Werner, NFI, Giltner, U.S Foods/Gampac, and Priority1.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to have Kevin on our team here at Greenscreens.ai," said Dawn Salvucci-Favier, Greenscreens.ai's CEO and Chief Product Officer. "I am thrilled to be able to offer this well-deserved promotion to Kevin and look forward to continuing the journey towards the next phase of Greenscreen.ai together."

Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge to Greensceens.ai, having built an extensive network over the past decade while contributing to the success and innovation of both the U.S. and China logistics markets. He played a crucial role in designing and implementing sales, marketing, and product growth strategies for ExFreight Zeta, Inc. and Revenova, LLC. He also supported consulting projects with Metafora (formerly known as CarrierDirect) during the very early stages of each company's development.

In a time when growth has slowed for many SaaS companies, Greenscreens.ai is still finding ways to disrupt the market and grow by delivering notable value to freight brokers and 3PLs.

"I'm extremely excited about this next chapter and honored by our team's trust in me to help spearhead our growth. The technology we provide to the freight market is innovative, disruptive, and necessary," said Kevin Coomes. "Our massive growth over the past two years has been incredible. It is a clear testament to our highly talented team, the incredible culture we've built, and the phenomenal customers that support our mission to improve the freight pricing process."

About Greenscreens.ai
Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers freight market pricing intelligence and business insights to help grow and protect margins. We exist to help our customers quote with confidence & win more business…more profitably. Our solution combines the power of aggregated market data and an organization's own data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to your company's individual buying and selling behavior. To learn more, visit: www.greenscreens.ai 

Contact
Celine Clayton
[email protected] 
+1-386-848-9314

SOURCE GreenScreens.ai

