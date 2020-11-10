Greenscreens.ai Welcomes Industry Leader, Bill Vitti, as Board Member

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenscreens.ai, a leader in dynamic pricing for the truckload spot rate market, announced today that a key industry leader, Bill Vitti, has joined the Board.

Benjamin Gordon, Greenscreens.ai Chairman, stated, "The mission of Greenscreens.ai is to provide high confidence, predictive buy-rate guidance and differentiated pricing strategies by unleashing the power of AI and machine learning. We're offering logistics companies the critical tools that enable them to compete with industry giants, gaining the ability to price more quickly, accurately, and profitably. Greenscreens.ai is well capitalized and we've invested the last year in refining our solution and securing our first customers. We're thrilled to have Bill Vitti, a proven leader of building high-growth logistics tech companies, join our Board. Bill brings tremendous vision, expertise, strong leadership, and deep connections that will help guide us along our journey."

Freight market rate volatility drives significant margin uncertainty, and introduces time consuming additional productivity and service issues when awarding freight. Greenscreens.ai was created as a neutral platform for Brokers and 3PLs who want to win more business, more profitably. The company provides end-to-end pricing synchronization supported by a robust framework of machine learning tools, powerful data, and a growing library of plug-ins to TMS, CRM and other complementary applications.

Bill Vitti stated, "I'm excited to join Greenscreens.ai to help the market navigate the rapidly changing freight intelligence revolution. Today, only a few of the largest or most well capitalized companies have developed the capabilities in AI and machine learning that are required. The rest of the market is challenged to catch up. Greenscreens.ai provides a neutral platform for customers to harness the power of business intelligence without extreme integration costs and technical resources. They offer a low cost and rapid ROI solution to enable companies of any size to compete during these dynamic times."

Most recently, Bill was Chief Commercial Officer at Truckstop.com, where he rapidly scaled the company to a market leader with a $1B+ valuation. At Truckstop.com, he was key in two successful private equity transactions with Bregal Sagemount and ICONIQ Capital, as well as three strategically important and accretive acquisitions. Bill remains an investor in and strategic advisor to Truckstop.com. Prior to Truckstop.com, Vitti served as the President of Swift Logistics for three years where he built the business from a start-up to a top 20 US 3PL.

About Greenscreens.ai

Greenscreens.ai is an AI, machine learning and behavioral economics platform for the truckload spot rate market that delivers buy and sell-side market intelligence and business insights to help you grow and improve decision making. To learn how Greenscreens.ai is helping our industry to adapt and thrive, visit: www.greenscreens.ai

Contact

Dawn Salvucci-Favier

Chief Product Officer & Acting CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE GreenScreens.ai

Related Links

http://www.greenscreens.ai

