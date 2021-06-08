Greenshades and JazzHR Partner in Unified Platform

The technology allows our customers to succeed at tracking and recruiting talent in an increasingly competitive market Tweet this

"Our focus is supporting our customers and helping them succeed," said Greenshades CEO David Rosas. "Our partnership with JazzHR will allow our customers to optimize and automate their recruiting lifecycle in a way that's fully integrated with the Greenshades HR and Payroll workflows they use today. The technology provided by JazzHR will allow our customers to succeed at tracking and recruiting talent in an increasingly competitive market."

"[JazzHR's] partner-focused sales approach is really about growth," said Sam Thomas, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Greenshades. "That's the kind of mentality we look for in an exceptional partner."

About Greenshades: Greenshades payroll and HR software is the independent, cloud-based solution companies can rely on. With robust employee self-service, proactive compliance, and a customizable, streamlined interface, Greenshades delivers an ideal payroll experience for users of Microsoft Dynamics and other ERPs. That's why more than 4,000 clients with an average tenure of 11+ years trust Greenshades. Learn more at www.greenshades.com.

About JazzHR: Since 2009, JazzHR has raised the bar in the recruiting software industry, with many of their innovations becoming industry-standard. They're the first company to put powerful, yet easy-to-use recruiting software in the hands of startups, growing companies, and even presidential campaigns. Visit www.jazzhr.com for more information.

