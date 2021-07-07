Greenshades and LearnUpon Partner to Improve Employee Training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenshades Software, a leader in payroll, HR, and compliance solutions for midsized companies, is proud to announce a partnership with LearnUpon, a top tier Learning Management System (LMS). The Greenshades unified payroll platform now allows users to access LearnUpon directly through the interface.

LearnUpon's industry leading LMS puts employee training and education tools directly in the hands of Greenshades customers, allowing companies to deliver impactful trainings that fuel growth and success.

"Greenshades is delighted to be working with LearnUpon to help our customers empower and engage their employees," said Greenshades CEO David Rosas. "Our partnership with LearnUpon is part of our 'employee first' strategy – this integration will allow our clients to offer training and educational opportunities to their workers directly though the Greenshades platform. LearnUpon's commitment to employee growth and success makes them an ideal partner for Greenshades, now and into the future."

"We're always looking to work with best-in-class solutions to help businesses and their people succeed, and the LearnUpon and Greenshades partnership is the perfect example of that," said Brendan Noud, CEO of LearnUpon. "Seamlessly integrated, our combined solutions make it easier for organizations to combine payroll & HR software with their LMS to provide the best employee learning experience."

About Greenshades: Greenshades payroll and HR software is the independent, cloud-based solution companies can rely on. With robust employee self-service, proactive compliance, and a customizable, streamlined interface, Greenshades delivers an ideal payroll experience for users of Microsoft Dynamics and other ERPs. That's why more than 4,000 clients with an average tenure of 11+ years trust Greenshades. Learn more at www.greenshades.com.

About LearnUpon: LearnUpon LMS helps businesses unlock the power of learning. From Fortune 100 companies to rising SMBs, our user-focused LMS and industry-leading expertise enables businesses to deliver impactful training that fuels employee, partner, and customer success. Visit [LearnUpon] (https://www.learnupon.com/?utm_source=greenshades&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=greenshades-launch) for more information.

SOURCE Greenshades Software

Related Links

www.greenshades.com

