Greenside Queen Anne Dispensary Announces New Location in Uptown Espresso Location

SEATTLE, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenside Queen Anne Dispensary, a prominent i502 recreational cannabis dispensary in Seattle, celebrates its recent relocation from Aurora Avenue to the esteemed 523 Queen Anne Ave N.

This strategic move to the previous Uptown Espresso site underscores Greenside Queen Anne Dispensary's dedication to enhancing its customers' cannabis shopping experience.

Located in the bustling heart of the Queen Anne neighborhood, directly opposite Dick's Hamburger Restaurant and a short walk from Climate Pledge Arena, the dispensary now occupies an iconic spot near the Space Needle, providing greater convenience and access for cannabis enthusiasts across Seattle.

"Our team is excited about the move to Queen Anne Ave," said Seth Simpson, CEO of Greenside Queen Anne Dispensary. "The new location allows us to serve our valued customers better and be part of a thriving community in Seattle's heart of history and culture. We look forward to bringing our high-quality products, unparalleled selections, knowledgeable staff, and exceptional customer service to the Queen Anne neighborhood."

The relocation offers numerous benefits for Greenside customers. The spacious new store supports a broader product range, showcasing premium cannabis strains, edibles, concentrates, and accessories. Additionally, the store features contemporary design elements, creating an inviting and comfortable atmosphere for shoppers.

With the relocation, Greenside Queen Anne Dispensary aims to continue its tradition of promoting responsible cannabis use, educating consumers, and fostering a safe and inclusive environment. The knowledgeable staff will be on hand to guide customers through their purchase decisions, offer personalized recommendations, and ensure a positive shopping experience for everyone.

Greenside Queen Anne Dispensary invites the Seattle community to visit the new store and discover the exceptional products and services they are renowned for. Stay updated on the grand opening celebrations and promotional events commemorating this significant milestone.

For more information, please visit the Greenside Queen Anne Dispensary website at https://greensiderec.com/dispensaries/queen-anne/ or follow them on social media for the latest news and updates.

About Greenside Queen Anne Dispensary:

Greenside Queen Anne Dispensary is a premier i502 retail cannabis dispensary serving Seattle and King County. Focusing on quality products, exceptional customer service, and a commitment to responsible cannabis use, Greenside Recreational has built a reputation as a trusted source for cannabis enthusiasts. They offer a wide range of premium cannabis products, including flower, edibles, concentrates, and more. For more information, visit https://greensiderec.com/

