GreenSigns and BSV Illuminate Chicagoland with Sustainable Digital Billboards

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. , April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenSigns, alongside BSV Digital Displays and with the support of industry trade association Ad Net Zero, is excited to announce the unveiling of upgraded digital bulletins situated on Rt 83 at Butterfield Road in Suburban Chicago.

Hi tech meets green solutions. Post this GreenSigns techs check connections upon completion of their sustainable billboard in the Chicago market. All of GreenSigns billboards run on 100% wind and solar en

Utilizing BSV's sustainable LED technology, GreenSigns has enhanced its renewable energy operations, achieving an 18% reduction in power consumption. This upgrade bolsters GreenSigns' position as a leader in eco-efficient outdoor advertising, with its signs being 100% powered by wind and solar energy. Ad Net Zero's support and promotion of partner cooperation have been crucial in facilitating this collaborative success.

"Strength in business is rooted in the quality of its partnerships," says Joseph Mancino, CEO of GreenSigns. "This collaboration showcases how working together amplifies our sustainability efforts. We're proud to set the benchmark for green advertising practices in Chicagoland and beyond."

"Seeing GreenSigns and BSV come together is a reflection of the powerful collaboration common across Ad Net Zero supporters. Through such partnerships, we can turn words into actions and make strides toward reducing the advertising industry's carbon footprint. This initiative embodies Ad Net Zero's mission and represents another step forward on the journey toward sustainable solutions," says John Osborn, USA Director of Ad Net Zero.

"This endeavor showcases the transformative power of technology and partnership in leading the advertising industry to a greener future," says Paul Ellery, CEO of BSV. In line with the operation's green ethos, the transition also involves an environmentally conscious disposal plan for the old sign faces facilitated by Kuusakoski Recycling. Kuusakoski's mission is to restore the value of waste materials by collecting and processing them into new, valuable raw materials.

About GreenSigns: Founded in 2012, GreenSigns is Chicago's first fully sustainable billboard company dedicated to providing eco-friendly advertising solutions. With a focus on renewable energy and recycled materials, GreenSigns is committed to reducing the environmental impact of outdoor advertising. greensignschicago.com

About BSV Digital Displays: BSV is a leader in digital display technology, bringing spaces to life across North America with innovative big-screen installations. Committed to sustainability, BSV aims to reduce energy consumption and promote environmental responsibility in all its projects. bsvdigitaldisplays.com

About Ad Net Zero: Ad Net Zero is a climate action program to help the advertising industry tackle the climate emergency by decarbonizing ad operations and supporting every industry to accurately promote sustainable products and services. Ad Net Zero has widespread backing from across the industry and proudly counts support from the world's six biggest agency holding groups, media owners, tech companies, advertisers, and independent creative and production agencies. For more information, please visit www.adnetzero.com.

SOURCE Digital GreenSigns, LLC