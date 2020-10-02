Greensill appoints Patricia F. Russo as Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greensill, the leading provider of working capital finance for businesses and employees globally, has further strengthened its Board, with the appointment of Patricia Russo as a Senior Advisor, effective 1st October, 2020.

Patricia 'Pat' F. Russo is Chair of the Board for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and also serves on the Boards of GM, Merck, and private equity firm KKR. She has served previously on the Boards of Alcoa and Arconic, including a period as interim Chair of the latter. She served as Chief Executive Officer of Alcatel-Lucent from 2006 to 2008 where she oversaw the cross-border integration to create a global telecoms equipment giant. Pat was Chairman of Lucent from 2003 to 2006, and CEO from 2002 to 2006. Prior to re-joining Lucent in 2002, Pat was President and Chief Operating Officer of Kodak. She has spent her career in technology businesses, also including IBM and AT&T.

Maurice Thompson, Chairman of the Board of Greensill, said: "We are delighted to welcome Pat to Greensill. Pat brings a wealth of experience, working at the highest levels in leading global technology companies. She joins Greensill at an exciting time in our growth trajectory as we continue to accelerate the movement of capital into the real economy, where it is needed most."

Pat Russo said: "I look forward to working with Greensill in an advisory capacity. As a leading global fintech with significant potential, I plan to bring my experience working in global technology businesses as well as my governance experience to bear in working with Greensill's Board and Management Team."

About Greensill

Founded in 2011, Greensill is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Frankfurt, Chicago, Miami, Singapore, Bogota, Shenzhen, Abu Dhabi, Johannesburg, Sydney, Warrington and Bundaberg. Greensill provides innovative working capital financing solutions to customers across Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Asia – injecting more than $143 billion of financing in 2019 to more than 10 million customers and suppliers across more than 175 countries.

Greensill's Board of Directors

More details on Greensill's Board members can be found here.

SOURCE Greensill