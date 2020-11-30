Greensill bolsters management team with the appointment of Lorna Croft as Head of Insurance

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greensill, the leading provider of working capital finance for businesses and employees globally, has appointed Lorna Croft in the new role of Head of Insurance.

Lorna will be responsible for strengthening and diversifying Greensill's insurance relationships, in support of scaling the business's origination of supply chain finance assets globally. Greensill continues to see strong demand for its working capital solutions, a trend that has been magnified by the economic impacts of Covid19. The majority of assets generated are insured, providing an attractive short-term, relatively high yield asset class for institutional investors.

Lorna, who is based in London, joins Greensill from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia where she held numerous positions including most recently Head of International Insurance, helping to build the Australian bank's international insurance sector presence across Europe and the US and expand its portfolio of insurers across key markets. Lorna's global experience will enhance Greensill's ability to service its clients in 175 countries and meet growing demand for its services across Latin America, the Middle East and Asia in addition to its original core markets of Europe, North America and Australia.

Lorna has extensive experience in the insurance sector, previously working at major financial institutions including Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and the Bank of Scotland across loan markets, client coverage and debt structuring.

Lex Greensill, Founder and CEO said: "We're incredibly pleased to welcome Lorna to Greensill, at a very exciting time for the company. Lorna brings with her a wealth of valuable experience developing innovative insurance solutions for clients and building relationships with insurers and brokers across international markets. She will form an integral part of our team as we accelerate our growth trajectory and continue on our mission to accelerate the movement of capital into the real economy, where it's needed most."

Lorna Croft said: "Greensill's fintech driven approach as it strives to make financing fairer is hugely exciting. There is an abundance of innovation across all the business units, which makes for a fascinating work environment with the ability to deliver some unique solutions to our customers and investors. Insurance is integral to the Greensill business and we have great relationships with some of the best international insurers in the market. I am looking forward to working with our many insurers in a number of different ways to meet our growing global business requirements whilst being able to offer an emerging asset class that leverages state of the art AI to provide unprecedented insights into investible credit risk."

Lorna was shortlisted for the 2020 Women in Finance awards and was also listed as 'Ones to Watch 2019' in Brummell Magazine profiling the top 30 individuals on the rise across London's financial and associated industries.

About Greensill

Founded in 2011, Greensill is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Frankfurt, Chicago, Miami, Singapore, Bogota, Shenzhen, Abu Dhabi, Johannesburg, Sydney, Warrington and Bundaberg. Greensill provides innovative working capital financing solutions to customers across Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Asia – injecting more than $163 billion of financing in 2020 to more than 10 million customers and suppliers across more than 175 countries.

