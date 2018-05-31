Greenskies Energizes 1.1 MW Solar Array On Top Of Amazon Facility In North Las Vegas, NV

The move to deploy large-scale solar arrays will not only benefit the company, but also its customers and the environment. In the April 2018 "Solar Means Business" report by Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Amazon ranked in the top 10 of corporate solar users.

The North Las Vegas project consists of 3,145 Neo Solar Power 360W solar modules on the rooftop spanning 813,120 square feet. The solar array is expected to produce 1,132,000 kWh of clean energy each year, offsetting the environmental impact of 94,796 gallons of gasoline. The emissions avoided through this installation alone are equivalent to 3.3 million miles driven by an average gas-powered passenger car.

Amazon will purchase the power produced at its fulfillment center generated by the solar array. Greenskies will maintain the solar array, and Clean Focus Yield will operate the system as part of its large portfolio of commercial, industrial, small utility, and community solar projects.

Amazon recently announced renewable energy projects, which include solar arrays on fulfillment center rooftops in California, Maryland, and New Jersey. The North Las Vegas project will contribute to Amazon's effort to install solar arrays on the roofs of fulfillment centers across the United States.

Greenskies Renewable Energy LLC, a Clean Focus company develops, constructs, and maintains clean, renewable-energy projects in the United States. Greenskies ensures that its customized solar solutions operate at peak performance and deliver maximum savings to its clients. www.greenskies.com

The Clean Focus group of companies originates, develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates renewable-energy projects in the United States, Taiwan, and China. Clean Focus Yield owns and operates clean, renewable-energy projects in commercial, industrial, small-utility, and community solar. Our projects pass strict technical and credit criteria to ensure steady cash flows and attractive dividends for our investors. www.cleanfocus.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenskies-energizes-1-1-mw-solar-array-on-top-of-amazon-facility-in-north-las-vegas-nv-300657682.html

SOURCE Greenskies Renewable Energy LLC

Related Links

http://www.greenskies.com

