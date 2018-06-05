Greenskies Energizes 2.46 MW Array for Erie County, NY

The power produced from the solar array will power Erie County under a 20-year PPA, benefiting Erie County buildings with clean, renewable energy and lower energy bills. Greenskies Renewable Energy LLC ("Greenskies") will maintain the solar arrays, and Clean Focus Yield Limited will operate the system as part of its large portfolio of commercial, industrial, small utility, and community solar projects.

"In 2017, in the absence of leadership on the federal level, Erie County decided to lead by signing on to the Paris Climate Agreement," stated Jonathan Rivera, Special Assistant to the Commissioner Erie County, Department of Public Works. "The Alden Solar array project, along with various other initiatives, will ensure that Erie County will surpass its clean energy goal which is to procure 100% of the electric power used for its own operations from renewable sources by 2030."

The solar array is expected to produce 3,101,631 kWh of clean energy annually, which could power 249 homes or offset the environmental impact of 259,737 gallons of gasoline or nearly 494 cars each year.

"Greenskies is pleased to work with Erie County to achieve its sustainability goals," stated Stanley Chin, President and CEO of Greenskies and Clean Focus group. "The solar array in Alden, New York complements our large portfolio of municipal and small-utility solar projects. We look forward to a long relationship with Erie County over the lifetime of the project."

Greenskies Renewable Energy LLC, a Clean Focus company develops, constructs, and maintains clean, renewable-energy projects in the United States. Greenskies ensures that its customized solar solutions operate at peak performance and deliver maximum savings to its clients.

The Clean Focus group of companies originates, develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates renewable-energy projects in the United States, Taiwan, and China. Clean Focus Yield owns and operates clean, renewable-energy projects in commercial, industrial, small-utility, and community solar. Our projects pass strict technical and credit criteria to ensure steady cash flows and attractive dividends for our investors.

