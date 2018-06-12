Greenskies Energizes 2.46 MW Solar Array For Lewis County, NY

The power produced from the solar array will power Lewis County under a 20-year PPA, benefiting Lewis County buildings with clean, renewable energy and lower energy bills. Greenskies Renewable Energy LLC ("Greenskies") will maintain the solar array, and Clean Focus Yield Limited will operate the system as part of its large portfolio of commercial, industrial, small utility, and community solar projects.

"Lewis County is the North Country region's only NYSERDA Certified Clean Energy Community," explained Ryan Piche, Lewis County Manager. "We understand the value of investing in clean energy, and we are excited to begin reaping the benefits of our partnership with Greenskies. The solar array in Lewis County is expected to save the taxpayers of our community $3 million in energy expenses over the 20-year life of the project."

The ground-mounted solar array is expected to produce 3,113,985 kWh of clean energy annually, which could power 250 homes or offset the environmental impact of 260,772 gallons of gasoline or nearly 496 cars each year.

"Greenskies is pleased to work with Lewis County to achieve its sustainability goals," stated Stanley Chin, President and CEO of Greenskies and Clean Focus group. "The solar array in Lowville complements our large portfolio of municipal and small-utility solar projects. We look forward to a long relationship with Lewis County over the lifetime of the project."

Greenskies Renewable Energy LLC, a Clean Focus company develops, constructs, and maintains clean, renewable-energy projects in the United States. Greenskies ensures that its customized solar solutions operate at peak performance and deliver maximum savings to its clients.

The Clean Focus group of companies originates, develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates renewable-energy projects in the United States, Taiwan, and China. Clean Focus Yield owns and operates clean, renewable-energy projects in commercial, industrial, small-utility, and community solar. Our projects pass strict technical and credit criteria to ensure steady cash flows and attractive dividends for our investors.

