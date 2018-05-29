GreenSky, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley acted as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey also acted as book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James, Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P., Fifth Third Securities and Guggenheim Securities acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or via telephone: 1-866-803­9204; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014.

About GreenSky, Inc.





GreenSky is a leading technology company that powers commerce at the point of sale. GreenSky's platform is powered by a proprietary technology infrastructure that delivers stability, speed, scalability and security and that facilitates merchant sales, while reducing the friction, and improving the economics, associated with a consumer making a purchase and a bank extending financing for that purchase.

