GreenSky, Inc. Launches Initial Public Offering

GreenSky intends to use the net proceeds that it receives from this offering to purchase the same number of shares of Class A common stock or other equity interests that are exchangeable or convertible into shares of Class A common stock from certain of its investors and current and former employees.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James, Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P., Fifth Third Securities and Guggenheim Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or via telephone: 1-866-803­9204; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About GreenSky, Inc.



GreenSky is a leading technology company that powers commerce at the point of sale. GreenSky's platform is powered by a proprietary technology infrastructure that delivers stability, speed, scalability and security, facilitates merchant sales, while reducing the friction, and improving the economics, associated with a consumer making a purchase and a bank extending financing for that purchase.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greensky-inc-launches-initial-public-offering-300647685.html

SOURCE GreenSky, Inc.