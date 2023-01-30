Greenspot EV Charging announces expansion in cities of Newton and Brookline, Massachusetts

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspot, an award-winning leader in electric vehicle charging station installation and management, announced today that they just completed another batch of installations in the City of Newton and are furthering their expansion of their EV charging network by adding new charging stations in the City of Brookline, Massachusetts.

Chief Operating Officer, Joseph Desimone, said "We continue to have success and add more charging stations in Newton – an already successful city for Greenspot. In fact, we've nearly doubled our charging stations there recently. The charging stations have been well-received and we're providing additional support for the city of Newton's rideshare fleet, operated by Via, as they transition their fleet to electric vehicles."

To date, Greenspot has already installed a total of 12 Level-2 EV charging stations in Newton – and having won the city's 2022 RFP for EV charging, there's surely more stations to be installed in the next few years. Greenspot is getting ready to break ground in the City of Brookline, a nearby neighbor of Newton, where they will install 35 Level 2 EV chargers and 2 DC fast chargers. Mr. Desimone added, "The plan is to have these stations operational by Summer. Since we've had so much success in other parts of the Boston metro area, we know the community needs this infrastructure as soon as possible and Greenspot will get the job done."

Greenspot is a Jersey City, NJ, based EV charging infrastructure developer who owns and operates their network. They provide public and private sector property owners with end-to-end solutions at little-to-no out-of-pocket costs on installation, operations, maintenance, and electricity – as well as providing a portion of their income from every charge. For more information, call 877-563-8494 or visit www.joingreenspot.com today.

SOURCE Greenspot