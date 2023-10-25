Greenspring Advisors Awards $100,000 in Grants; $550,000 Since Program Inception

Greenspring Advisors

25 Oct, 2023, 16:15 ET

TOWSON, Md., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Advisors, an independent, fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that serves individuals and businesses from its offices in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, is honored to announce the recipients of the 2023 Greenspring Grant. Celebrating its 11th year, the Greenspring Grant Committee awarded a total of $100,000 to ten organizations committed to addressing workforce & economic development, entrepreneurship, or financial literacy. Special consideration was given to smaller organizations providing workforce development, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy services and education to underserved communities and youth.

The 2023 recipients are:
• ASSETS Lancaster (PA): https://assetspa.org/
• Dundalk Renaissance Corporation (MD): https://www.dundalkusa.org/
• Junior Achievement of South Central PA (PA): https://www.jascpa.org/
• LETS GO Boys and Girls, Inc. (MD): https://www.letsgoboysandgirls.org/
Maryland Council on Economic Education (MD): https://www.econed.org/
• Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm (MD): https://plantationparkheights.org/
• REED Foundation for Autism (NJ): https://reedautismservices.org/
• Safe Alternative Foundation for Education (MD): https://www.safealternative.org/
• Tenfold (PA): https://wearetenfold.org/
• Southwest Partnership (MD) - https://swpbal.org/

Max Herbkersman, 2023 Grant Committee Chairperson stated, "Greenspring is proud to support the work of these organizations through our grants as they inform and inspire real advancement in our communities. We are excited to see the results of this program, and proud of these vital catalysts for community development and change."

Greenspring Advisors has been fortunate to award $550,000 in grants since the grant program's inception in 2012. Since 2007, Greenspring has surpassed the $1.5 million mark in charitable donations overall – with a strategic goal of giving away more than $15 million by 2036. Greenspring Advisors' Annual Client Appreciation Event took place on Thursday, October 19th, where grant recipients were awarded a portion of an additional $20,000 donation from Greenspring Advisors. The evening was a casino night for a cause that invited Greenspring Advisors' clients and professional network to allocate their casino winnings to the organization of their choice, which determined the proportion of the additional donations made to each grant recipient.

For more information about the Greenspring Grant Program, including the mailing list for the application cycle, please visit: https://greenspringadvisors.com/about/giving/grant-program/

Established in 2004, Greenspring Advisors was built on the fiduciary principle that the client comes first. Greenspring is an independent, fee-only firm that specializes in holistic, progressive, and unbiased investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, foundations, and endowments; and comprehensive wealth management services including financial planning for private investors. The firm has offices in MD, NJ, and PA.

SOURCE Greenspring Advisors

