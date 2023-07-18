GREENSPRING ADVISORS BRIDGES FINANCIAL EDUCATION GAP WITH 'INTERN FOR A DAY' EVENT

TOWSON, Md., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Advisors hosted over 20 of their clients' children and students for their 'Intern for a Day' event on June 20th.

Greenspring Advisors successfully orchestrated their first 'Intern for a Day' event on June 20th, hosting more than 20 students ranging from ages 14 to 21. The event aimed to provide young students with valuable insights into careers in finance and the broader industry, fostering a hands-on learning environment. Sto Sullivan, Attendee, remarked, "a lot of kids don't have the opportunity to learn about finance and personal finance […] in school, and that's where the Intern for a Day at Greenspring comes in handy," which is precisely the gap that this event was intended to fill.

During the event, Greenspring Advisors' interns and employees participated in panel discussions, sharing their experiences navigating college, the financial services industry, and their respective roles within Greenspring Advisors. Attendees had the chance to engage with the team, asking questions and establishing connections. The second segment of the event featured a competition in which students were challenged to develop financial plans for two hypothetical clients. Collaborating in groups under the guidance of Greenspring team leaders, students presented their proposals to a panel of judges. Lily Smith, Attendee, and part of the winning team, stated "Hearing different perspectives of why people love what they're doing and the reasons behind that, was a big part of what I enjoy hearing, especially at this stage in my life."

Ben Galloway, Senior Financial Advisor with Greenspring Advisors stated, "Kids get a sense that this is important stuff. Money is everywhere, and sooner rather than later, they will have to take responsibility for their own finances. So, hopefully an event like this helps promote some interest in the field, makes it a little less intimidating, and hopefully a little bit more fun."

For a video summary of the day, visit: https://youtu.be/70XFdC41sg8

Established in 2004, Greenspring Advisors was built on the fiduciary principle that the client comes first. Greenspring is an independent, fee-only firm that specializes in holistic, progressive, and unbiased investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, foundations, and endowments; and comprehensive wealth management services including financial planning for private investors.

SOURCE Greenspring Advisors