GREENSPRING ADVISORS GRANT PROGRAM TO AWARD $100,000 IN GRANTS: APPLICATION IS OPEN

News provided by

Greenspring Advisors

05 Jul, 2023, 09:13 ET

TOWSON, Md., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Advisors is pleased to announce that their 2023 Greenspring Grant Program is open and taking applications through July 31st, 2023.

Since their founding, Greenspring has aspired to give back by making meaningful financial and relational investments in their local communities. To further their stewardship efforts and commitment to charitable giving, they created the concept of the Greenspring Grant Program in 2012 to support the mission of local non-profits.

Now this effort is completely employee-run and, each year allows a new team of individuals the rewarding task of selecting and awarding monies to organizations doing great work. This year they are awarding a total of $100,000 in grant monies to organizations providing services dedicated to economic and workforce development to underserved communities and youth. To date, their grant program has awarded $450,000.

Max Herbkersman, 2023 Grant Committee Chairperson stated, "Here at Greenspring Advisors we take pride in giving back. One of our core values is to 'love your neighbor' and the Greenspring Grant Program perfectly embodies this value. What makes this program so special is that it's 100% employee run […] This year we are excited to focus on working with organizations that promote workforce and economic development, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship for youth in underserved communities in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey […] I'm honored to be a part of the grant committee this year, and I am extremely excited to see where our grant money ends up this year!"

To learn more about the Greenspring Grant Program, visit: https://greenspringadvisors.com/about/giving/grant-program/

To apply for the Greenspring Grant Program, visit: https://greenspringadvisors.com/about/giving/grant-program/grant-program-application/

Established in 2004, Greenspring Advisors was built on the fiduciary principle that the client comes first. Greenspring is an independent, fee-only firm that specializes in holistic, progressive, and unbiased investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, foundations, and endowments; and comprehensive wealth management services including financial planning for private investors. Continually recognized as a "best places to work", Greenspring is also acknowledged as one of the country's top 100 financial advisors in the nation; and one of the top five largest registered investment advisory firms in Maryland. The firm has offices in MD, NJ, and PA.                                                                                               

SOURCE Greenspring Advisors

