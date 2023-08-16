GREENSPRING ADVISORS IMPLEMENTS NEW WOMEN & WEALTH INITIATIVE

News provided by

Greenspring Advisors

16 Aug, 2023, 15:30 ET

TOWSON, Md., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Advisors is pleased to announce, that throughout 2023, they have successfully established a new workplace initiative, Women & Wealth. The Women & Wealth employee resource group is led by Laura Stoner, Greenspring's Director of People Operations, and Molly Goetz, CFP®, CDFA®, MBA, Partner, and Practice Lead at Greenspring Advisors.

Women & Wealth is dedicated to elevating women's voices in the workplace by providing a constructive environment for meaningful conversations, community, and skills-based learning. "Our intention behind creating this group was to foster new relationships, community between our locations, create an inclusive environment, as well as attract and retain clients and team members," said Laura Stoner. "Additionally, our goal is to nurture an inclusive dialogue around engagement, leadership, and empowerment in an industry where women are under-represented."

Since inception, the Women and Wealth group have held a professional clothing drive, a conversation circle, and an executive presence presentation. Their team has volunteered at the Medstar Health Baltimore Women's Classic 5k. Additionally, the group releases quarterly newsletters within the firm, based around themes such as confidence, defining wealth, and work/life balance. These employee-run newsletters provide advice, insights, and women-led wealth content recommendations.

While their moniker may suggest the group is solely female-inducted, Women & Wealth welcomes all employees to enjoy purposeful and thoughtful opportunities and a safe space among peers. "At Greenspring we strive to create an environment where everyone feels welcome, supported, and valued," said Molly Goetz. "We look forward to sharing the insights and resources that we have cultivated through our Women & Wealth initiative with our clients and our community."

Established in 2004, Greenspring Advisors was built on the fiduciary principle that the client comes first. Greenspring is an independent, fee-only firm that specializes in holistic, progressive, and unbiased investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, foundations, and endowments; and comprehensive wealth management services including financial planning for private investors. Continually recognized as a "best places to work", Greenspring is also acknowledged as one of the country's top 100 financial advisors in the nation; and one of the top five largest registered investment advisory firms in Maryland. The firm has offices in MD, NJ, and PA.

SOURCE Greenspring Advisors

Also from this source

GREENSPRING ADVISORS BRIDGES FINANCIAL EDUCATION GAP WITH 'INTERN FOR A DAY' EVENT

GREENSPRING ADVISORS GRANT PROGRAM TO AWARD $100,000 IN GRANTS: APPLICATION IS OPEN

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.