GREENSPRING ADVISORS IMPLEMENTS NEW WOMEN & WEALTH INITIATIVE

TOWSON, Md., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Advisors is pleased to announce, that throughout 2023, they have successfully established a new workplace initiative, Women & Wealth. The Women & Wealth employee resource group is led by Laura Stoner, Greenspring's Director of People Operations, and Molly Goetz, CFP®, CDFA®, MBA, Partner, and Practice Lead at Greenspring Advisors.

Women & Wealth is dedicated to elevating women's voices in the workplace by providing a constructive environment for meaningful conversations, community, and skills-based learning. "Our intention behind creating this group was to foster new relationships, community between our locations, create an inclusive environment, as well as attract and retain clients and team members," said Laura Stoner. "Additionally, our goal is to nurture an inclusive dialogue around engagement, leadership, and empowerment in an industry where women are under-represented."

Since inception, the Women and Wealth group have held a professional clothing drive, a conversation circle, and an executive presence presentation. Their team has volunteered at the Medstar Health Baltimore Women's Classic 5k. Additionally, the group releases quarterly newsletters within the firm, based around themes such as confidence, defining wealth, and work/life balance. These employee-run newsletters provide advice, insights, and women-led wealth content recommendations.

While their moniker may suggest the group is solely female-inducted, Women & Wealth welcomes all employees to enjoy purposeful and thoughtful opportunities and a safe space among peers. "At Greenspring we strive to create an environment where everyone feels welcome, supported, and valued," said Molly Goetz. "We look forward to sharing the insights and resources that we have cultivated through our Women & Wealth initiative with our clients and our community."

Established in 2004, Greenspring Advisors was built on the fiduciary principle that the client comes first. Greenspring is an independent, fee-only firm that specializes in holistic, progressive, and unbiased investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, foundations, and endowments; and comprehensive wealth management services including financial planning for private investors. Continually recognized as a "best places to work", Greenspring is also acknowledged as one of the country's top 100 financial advisors in the nation; and one of the top five largest registered investment advisory firms in Maryland. The firm has offices in MD, NJ, and PA.

SOURCE Greenspring Advisors